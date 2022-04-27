Watch as bike stolen from Kirkcaldy home in early hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Footage shared online has shown the moment two men stole a bike from a home in Kirkcaldy in the early hours.

The owner of the bike, a black Tiger Triumph 800XC, shared the footage online hoping to track down where the vehicle has gone.

They have appealed to locals living in the area to check any CCTV footage they may have between the hours of 3.30-4.30am on April 27.

Video of the theft was captured by the bike owners’ daughter, who looked outside as it was being taken and caught the incident on camera.

Police inquiries ongoing

Police Scotland confirmed the theft on McIntosh Gardens during the early hours of Wednesday morning had been reported, with inquiries said to be ongoing.

After the bike, which retails new for over £6,000, was taken from the owners’ home it is believed the pair wheeled off along Robert Adam Drive towards the Retail Park.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle being stolen from a property on McIntosh Gardens, Kirkcaldy at around 3.40am on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”