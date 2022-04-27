Watch as bike stolen from Kirkcaldy home in early hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Watch as bike stolen from Kirkcaldy home in early hours

By Alasdair Clark
April 27 2022, 1.43pm Updated: April 27 2022, 1.57pm

Footage shared online has shown the moment two men stole a bike from a home in Kirkcaldy in the early hours.

The owner of the bike, a black Tiger Triumph 800XC, shared the footage online hoping to track down where the vehicle has gone.

They have appealed to locals living in the area to check any CCTV footage they may have between the hours of 3.30-4.30am on April 27.

Video of the theft was captured by the bike owners’ daughter, who looked outside as it was being taken and caught the incident on camera.

Police inquiries ongoing

Police Scotland confirmed the theft on McIntosh Gardens during the early hours of Wednesday morning had been reported, with inquiries said to be ongoing.

After the bike, which retails new for over £6,000, was taken from the owners’ home it is believed the pair wheeled off along Robert Adam Drive towards the Retail Park.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to reports of a vehicle being stolen from a property on McIntosh Gardens, Kirkcaldy at around 3.40am on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

