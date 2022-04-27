SNP slammed for ‘secrecy’ as government told to publish IndyRef2 legal guidance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
SNP slammed for ‘secrecy’ as government told to publish IndyRef2 legal guidance

The Scottish Government has been ordered to release legal advice on holding a second independence referendum - but denied it was against the rules to withhold it in the first place.
By Justin Bowie
April 27 2022, 2.07pm Updated: April 27 2022, 3.07pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish Government has been ordered to release legal advice on holding a second independence referendum – but denied it was against the rules to withhold it in the first place.

SNP leaders previously hinted they could challenge Boris Johnson’s Tories in court if they are not allowed to hold a rerun of the 2014 vote.

Westminster has repeatedly snubbed calls from Nicola Sturgeon for a referendum to take place before the end of 2023.

The first minister intends to pass legislation in Holyrood granting IndyRef2, but could face a legal battle with the UK Government.

The Scotsman revealed the country’s information commissioner has now demanded they release parts of their advice from legal experts.

The government insisted it was right by initially stopping advice from being disclosed to the public.

The administration said it is a “longstanding convention” for legal guidance to remain confidential except in “exceptional circumstances”.

‘Culture of secrecy’

However, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross claimed there is an “unacceptable culture of secrecy” at the heart of the SNP government.

He said: “The advice given to ministers on the legal validity of a second independence referendum is demonstrably in the public interest.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has said Conservative-run councils won't introduce the Workplace Parking Levy
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross.

“The failed attempt by Nicola Sturgeon and co to hush this up is just the latest example of a government prepared to go to any lengths to avoid scrutiny.”

Meanwhile, Labour said the government was trying to “stifle scrutiny” by refusing to release the advice.

‘Rebuke for SNP’

MSP Sarah Boyack said: “This ruling is another rebuke for this secretive SNP government.

“The public have a right to see this information about their future and the SNP must release it right away.”

Information commissioner Daren Fitzhenry said publishing the advice could help “enhance public debate” on the independence question.

The Scottish Government may appeal the ruling and said they were “considering its terms”.

A spokesperson said: “We are clear the Scottish Government has acted lawfully in its application of freedom of information legislation.

“There is a long-standing convention, observed by UK Governments and Scottish Governments, that government does not disclose legal advice, including whether law officers have or have not advised on any matter, except in exceptional circumstances.

“The content of any such advice is confidential and subject to legal professional privilege. This ensures that full and frank legal advice can be given.”

