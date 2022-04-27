Scottish Game Fair: Dates confirmed for 2022 event at Scone Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dates have been announced for this year’s Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace, which is expected to draw 35,000 people to Perthshire.

The three-day event, organised by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT), will showcase Scottish country pursuits, game cookery, hill ponies, falconry and gundogs.

It doubles as a fundraising event for the charity, supporting a significant amount of research, development and education.

Some 400 businesses to showcase goods

About 400 businesses will showcase their products and services at the event, which takes place at Scone Palace from July 1-3.

The fair brings in an estimated £5 million to the local economy each year, as visitors fill hotels and pack out shops and restaurants.

Show director James Gower said: “Trade stand space has sold out and there are more sponsors and celebrities attending than ever before.

“This event has a very clear, strong identity and everyone just loves it. The event draws people from all over Scotland.”

There will again be a strong food and drink theme this year, with chef Nick Nairn serving up game dishes in the on-site restaurant.

The headline sponsor is NFU Mutual with tickets priced at £20 for an advance one-day entry.

GWCT Scotland director Rory Kennedy said: “Everyone can expect yet another fabulous event this year in the format they know and love in the wonderful setting of Scone Palace.

“The event is so important to the region, the industry, our visitors and stakeholders and will provide much-needed funding for the GWCT.”

Welsh equivalent founded

The fair was called off in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic but made a return last year with more than 32,000 people packing into the grounds.

The success of the event has been such that it has spawned a similar fair in Wales, which will be held for the first time this September.

Organisers are still looking for volunteers for all three days, for which they are given a full-day ticket in exchange for a half-day worked.