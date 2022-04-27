Backlash after Montrose auctioneer puts human remains up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Backlash after Montrose auctioneer puts human remains up for sale

By Neil Henderson
April 27 2022, 2.16pm Updated: April 27 2022, 3.51pm
The Montrose based auctioneer has been asked to remove the items from sale.
An Angus auction house is facing a backlash after it included human remains in a forthcoming sale.

Taylor’s Auctions in Montrose was planning to sell a human skull and a thigh bone in an auction taking place next month.

The items were listed as ex-medical display items and were estimated to fetch £20 to £40 each.

However, the company says it has now removed the items from its sale catalogue.

Human remains

The auction had prompted calls for the items to be removed from sale on ethical grounds.

Posting on social media, the Society of Antiquaries of Scotland strongly objected to human remains being offered for sale to the public.

Their post read: “Stop the sale.

“We recently learned that human remains are set to be sold at an Angus auction house on May 5 2022

“The Society contacted Taylor’s Auction Rooms of Montrose to request their removal from the auction, but they refused.

“The sale is currently going ahead.

“We stand with the British Association for Biological Anthropology and Osteoarchaeology (BABAO) who believe that the sale of human remains is unethical.

“We strongly agree that it is wrong to commodify people as objects.”

Also listed is a composite model of a human hip bone, the sale of which has also been criticised.

The society agrees with BABAO’s stance that it is ethically objectionable to commodify the remains of people, highlighting the fact that the concept of ownership of most human remains is not recognised in law.

BABAO also highlights its concern that the existence of such a trade has been shown to encourage looting of both archaeological and contemporary burial sites.

Although the laws around the ownership of human bones are complex, it is an offence to hold human remains that are fewer than 100 years old as defined in the Human Tissue Act 2004.

This is unless a licence has been obtained from the Human Tissue Authority.

Backlash

BABAO has written to Taylor’s Auctions, requesting the removal of the human remains from the sale on ethical grounds.

In a letter seen by The Courier, it said: “We are disappointed to see these lots containing human remains and would like to politely request that they are withdrawn from sale, along with any others, particularly if the requisite documents
cannot be demonstrated.

“Upon withdrawal of the lots, we recommend that you make the consignor(s) aware that there are several UK institutions who would be willing to negotiate donation
of remains.”

The three lots were due to be included in a sale of militaria, domestic and rural bygones, which takes place on May 5.

Jonathan Taylor, Sale Room Manager at Taylor's Auction Rooms in Montrose.
Johnathon Taylor, manager at Taylor’s Auction Rooms, confirmed the three items were now being removed from the sale.

“While such items can be legally sold in the UK and are in auction houses nationwide, following consideration we have decided to remove the items from the forthcoming sale,” said Mr Taylor.

“The items are no longer included in the catalogue for that sale.

“The three lots represent a small fraction of 3,000-plus lots that we sell every month here at our auction room.”

