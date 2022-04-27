Housebuilder’s delight at ‘staggering’ interest in Scone development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Housebuilder’s delight at ‘staggering’ interest in Scone development

By Maria Gran
April 27 2022, 2.33pm Updated: April 27 2022, 4.11pm
Stephen's Mansfield Park development north of Scone.
Stephen's Mansfield Park development north of Scone.

A Perth housebuilder says the sell-out of its latest homes in Scone shows the growing demand for new builds.

Stephen has sold all the homes in its latest phase at Mansfield Park.

Despite lockdown challenges, the 21 homes were reserved in just one week.

A further 800 people have signed up to the mailing list.

So far, 62 plots have been released for sale, 41 have been sold, 21 are reserved and 38 are built and occupied.

The housebuilder plans to build a total of 700 homes at the H29 site on the north of Scone.

Mansfield Park sees ‘staggering’ interest

Construction on phase 1B is due to start shortly.

It includes two, three and four-bedroom bungalows, two-storey three and four-bedroom homes and a few five-bedroom villas for larger families.

Inside a Mansfield Park show home.
Inside a Mansfield Park show home.

The next batch of residents is due to move in this autumn.

The application for the second phase has been submitted for approval to Perth and Kinross Council.

Managing director John Stephen said: “We are delighted, but perhaps not surprised, by the staggering interest in Mansfield Park.

“This development really does have something for everyone and is set within one of the most desirable locations in Perthshire.

Stephen managing director John Stephen.
Stephen managing director John Stephen.

“It’s great to see the local property market revving up again.

“Despite the understandable caution and hesitation shown by people during lockdown, many families are now jumping at the opportunity to finally get moving.”

Head of RSB Lindsays Dundee office Chris Todd recently told the Courier new builds will also help the wider housing market.

New builds attractive option

In its previous financial year, Stephen saw a pre-tax loss of £2.3m.

However, the firm expects to record a profit this year, partially thanks to the Scone development.

A&amp;J Stephen offices on Edinburgh Road, Perth.
A&J Stephen offices on Edinburgh Road, Perth.

Mr Stephen said: “With so much uncertainty in the world and rising living costs, we’re hearing feedback that new builds are a more attractive option, as they offer more certainty.

“As well as the fixed price, avoiding the stress of bidding on older properties, they’re easier to heat and generally better insulated to keep costs more manageable.”

The success at Mansfield Park comes just days after the firm was voted a ‘five star’ builder by its customers, one of only three in Scotland to secure the accolade.

Stephen was established in 1935 and has around 70 staff.

More from the Business section

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]