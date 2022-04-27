Housebuilder’s delight at ‘staggering’ interest in Scone development

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth housebuilder says the sell-out of its latest homes in Scone shows the growing demand for new builds.

Stephen has sold all the homes in its latest phase at Mansfield Park.

Despite lockdown challenges, the 21 homes were reserved in just one week.

A further 800 people have signed up to the mailing list.

So far, 62 plots have been released for sale, 41 have been sold, 21 are reserved and 38 are built and occupied.

The housebuilder plans to build a total of 700 homes at the H29 site on the north of Scone.

Mansfield Park sees ‘staggering’ interest

Construction on phase 1B is due to start shortly.

It includes two, three and four-bedroom bungalows, two-storey three and four-bedroom homes and a few five-bedroom villas for larger families.

The next batch of residents is due to move in this autumn.

The application for the second phase has been submitted for approval to Perth and Kinross Council.

Managing director John Stephen said: “We are delighted, but perhaps not surprised, by the staggering interest in Mansfield Park.

“This development really does have something for everyone and is set within one of the most desirable locations in Perthshire.

“It’s great to see the local property market revving up again.

“Despite the understandable caution and hesitation shown by people during lockdown, many families are now jumping at the opportunity to finally get moving.”

Head of RSB Lindsays Dundee office Chris Todd recently told the Courier new builds will also help the wider housing market.

New builds attractive option

In its previous financial year, Stephen saw a pre-tax loss of £2.3m.

However, the firm expects to record a profit this year, partially thanks to the Scone development.

Mr Stephen said: “With so much uncertainty in the world and rising living costs, we’re hearing feedback that new builds are a more attractive option, as they offer more certainty.

“As well as the fixed price, avoiding the stress of bidding on older properties, they’re easier to heat and generally better insulated to keep costs more manageable.”

The success at Mansfield Park comes just days after the firm was voted a ‘five star’ builder by its customers, one of only three in Scotland to secure the accolade.

Stephen was established in 1935 and has around 70 staff.