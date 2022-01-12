Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth housebuilder A&J Stephen dealt £2.3m loss due to Covid

By Gavin Harper
January 12 2022, 7.19am Updated: January 12 2022, 10.57am
The Courier, CR0033070, News, Gavin Harper story, builders A&J Stephen offices on Edinburgh Road, Perth. Picture shows; general views of Stephen House in Perth which houses A&J Stephens, a building company. Tuesday 11th January, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
A Perth housebuilder has recorded losses of more than £2 million, while turnover also fell.

A&J Stephen finance director John Webster said the firm was “significantly” impacted by Covid-19.

Mr Webster said sales had been “strong” since reopening in June 2020.

In his report, published alongside the firm’s accounts for the year to March 2021, he said: “Despite these most pressing of circumstances, turnover was maintained at a similar level to the previous year at £15m.

“Notwithstanding this achievement, the economic impact of the pandemic on our market meant we had to impair the carrying value of stock and work in progress.

“As a result, the group returned a pre-tax loss of £2.3m.”

Revenue down for Perth’s A&J Stephen

The firm’s revenue for the period was £14.9m, down from £15.5m in 2020.

Its pre-tax loss increased from £625,000 in 2020 to £2.3m.

Mr Webster said the group does, though, continue to operate from a position of strength, with total equity in excess of £20m.

He said that despite the challenges of the financial year in review, the firm has been pleased with the level of interest.

It expects to record a profit for this financial year.

Mr Webster said: “Interest from potential customers in our homes remains strong.

“Sales has outstripped expectations since the end of lockdown and the housing market continues to be buoyant.”

He said A&J Stephens has sold out of the first 42-home phase of its Mansfield Park development in Scone.

Interest exceeding demand in homes

The firm also has developments in Glenfarg, Inverness and Guildtown, north of Perth.

Interest in those developments has also exceeded expectations, Mr Webster said.

A&J Stephen’s offices on Edinburgh Road, Perth.

He added the current demand for homes has led to rising material costs and supply chain problems.

Staff numbers remained at 71, with 41 in production roles and 30 working in administration and support.

Mr Webster praised the firm’s staff for their efforts through the pandemic.

He said: “The core of any business is its people and the board would like to thank every one of our staff for their dedication over the last year.

“All staff have had to adapt to new ways of working.

“Covid is likely to be with us for some time to come but the commitment and flexibility demonstrated this year gives us heart.

“Our teams will continue to adapt and provide business continuity whatever challenges the pandemic presents us with.”

Financial predictions revised down

The finance director added: “The current level of demand for new homes is putting significant pressure on the supply chain.

“We are currently experiencing unprecedented price increases and material shortages with some key construction materials doubling in price.

“Many construction materials are on extended lead times.

Perth firm A&J Stephen is behind the Mansfield Park development in Scone.
“The widely reported skills shortage in the industry has also come home to bite with shortages experienced across all trades.

“The pressure on the supply chain is extending our development programmes and impacting on our margins.”

In light of these issues, Mr Webster said financial predictions for the year to March 2022 have been revised down.

“Our latest projections still anticipate the group returning to profitability,” he said.

