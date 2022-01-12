Tam Courts: Dundee United boss hails return of fans to Tannadice after restrictions lifted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Tam Courts: Dundee United boss hails return of fans to Tannadice after restrictions lifted

By Sean Hamilton
January 12 2022, 8.00am
Tam Courts can't wait to welcome Dundee United fans back to Tannadice (Pics: SNS)
Tam Courts can't wait to welcome Dundee United fans back to Tannadice (Pics: SNS)

Tam Courts is grateful for the backing Dundee United fans have given his side this season.

That’s why the Tangerines gaffer insists he’ll never stop ‘lobbying’ to have supporters in stadiums.

Restrictions on crowd numbers are set to be lifted by the Scottish Government on January 17 – in time for the resumption of Premiership action on January 18.

United face St Mirren at Tannadice that night – and fans will be there in their thousands.

Dundee United fans have backed Tam Courts and his team in numbers this year

For Courts, that is a huge bonus for the second half of the season.

“It is brilliant news that we can get back to full stadiums,” he said.

“It almost felt like a huge step backwards that last game before the break where there were only 500 fans allowed in.

“It was even more difficult because we are on the same island and we had to watch the darts and English football, a few hundred miles down the road, and they are being played in front of full capacity crowds.

“I know it is difficult for the government as well, in terms of having to make these difficult leadership decisions in the midst of a long-term pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on crowd numbers at outdoor events will be lifted on January 17

“The important thing for us is that we keep lobbying for the fans and we keep our supporters in our stadiums, as long as it is safe for them to do so.

“It is great news that we all have our fans back and we know the United supporters will be there at a crucial time in the season.”

United started the campaign brightly but their form fell away before Christmas amid mounting injury and illness issues.

Now, after a well-earned break, Courts is confident fans will see a rejuvenated side.

He said: “We have commented a lot about this internally because a lot of the games we have played felt like a cup final.

Tam Courts is confident the return to fitness and health of key stars will aid Dundee United

“I think it was because we had a really strong start to the season. We got the fans on board and engaged with what we are doing.

“We are now returning over our injuries and our Covid situations, with better availability and numbers in terms of our squad.

“Hopefully, that can help us make an impact on the pitch and we can start to pick up more points.”

On teen star Kerr Smith, who looks set to join Aston Villa after the clubs agreed a deal worth up to £2 million, Courts offered: “I believe a bid has been accepted for Kerr Smith.

“I don’t think the deal is completed yet but it is now in the latter stages and we will see what happens over the next couple of days.”

Dundee derby gets big crowd go-ahead – but Scottish Government slaps TWO conditions on fans

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]