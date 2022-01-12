GEORGE CRAN: Late transfer flurry on cards for Dundee while ending Leigh Griffiths loan would be right decision

An error occurred. Please try again.

Time is marching on in this winter window.

We’re getting towards the midpoint of the month but we’re still to see a deal over the line at Dundee.

Dees are impatient to see their side improve for the second half of the season.

Last week I wrote about patience being key for the Dark Blues and I stand by that.

Not being a Dundee fan, I am able to look at things a bit more dispassionately (just don’t get me started on Queen of the South!).

But. . .

A week on and still no incomings at Dens Park, I must admit worry is beginning to creep in.

Late deals?

It’s clear to everyone reinforcements are needed, the manager knows that better than anybody.

And they are working round the clock to bring in signings.

January often is a window where business gets done late, one deal dominos into another and into another right about the time Jim White sticks his yellow tie on.

I’m beginning to think it will be a late flurry of action for James McPake and Dundee.

Clubs are holding onto players right now until they know for sure they have improvements coming in.

The Dark Blues themselves are doing the very same thing with guys like Josh Mulligan.

Wanted by a bunch of teams on loan but McPake says he’ll be holding onto the 19-year-old until he knows he has a big enough squad.

That, to me, is the crux of the matter right now for Dundee.

Covid

It’s often said about January that the players who tend to be available are cast-offs not wanted by other clubs.

That seems to be heightened even further by the dreaded prospect of Covid-19 cases.

Clubs want big squads to mitigate the loss of players because of a potential infection.

That means you are buying from the second-hand shops, players who really have no future at their current employers.

McPake has said he’s working to ensure the Dark Blues have the “right ones” coming in.

Quality over quantity is often the mantra, I guess a bit more patience will be needed.

Leigh Griffiths

Patience also seems to be required to solve the Leigh Griffiths conundrum at Dens.

Dundee don’t want him, Celtic don’t want him.

I can only imagine what’s going through the mind of the player himself.

Stuck in no man’s land with neither club sticking up for him, that’s a lonely place to be.

It is the right call from the Dark Blues to put an end to the loan spell.

It hasn’t worked, he’s not been worth the wages Dundee have shelled out for him.

There does, though, seem to be some wiggle room his parent club are trying to make the most of.

But, if Dundee’s end of the deal is cut significantly, why not keep him for the season?

If he doesn’t get up to speed then so what, it was a cheap gamble. Plus you have a man on the bench who can grab a goal if you need it.

If the player belatedly screws the nut, then he could get the goals that keep Dundee up.

Just like with signings, though, it looks like we’ll have to wait some more to find out.