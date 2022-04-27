Perth nursery worker lied after causing Pot Noodle microwave fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth nursery worker lied after causing Pot Noodle microwave fire

By Matteo Bell
April 27 2022, 2.44pm Updated: April 27 2022, 4.48pm
Fire crews were called to The Wendy House
A Perth nursery was evacuated after a childcare worker burnt a Pot Noodle and lied about it.

Holly Wilkie has been given a warning by a watchdog after she tried to hide the melted tub during the incident at The Wendy House.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Ms Wilkie “acted dishonestly” and has “shown no insight or remorse” after the emergency on or around October 6 last year.

According to a ruling by the SSSC, the employee was attempting to microwave the ready meal when its plastic packaging began to burn, letting off smoke and triggering fire alarms.

Childcare worker ‘acted dishonestly’

Children at the nursery were awoken from their naps and evacuated outside, with fire crews also being called to the scene.

The fire alarm was triggered by a burned Pot Noodle.

The watchdog found that Ms Wilkie attempted to lie about triggering the alarm by hiding the burned Pot Noodle in her handbag.

When questioned by staff, she claimed to have burnt the meal at home before finally coming clean.

‘You have shown no insight or remorse’

In its decision on her case, the watchdog listed no factors in favour of Ms Wilkie.

It said: “Social service workers must be truthful, open, honest and trustworthy.

“They should communicate in an appropriate, open, accurate and straightforward way.

“They should not place themselves or other people at unnecessary risk.

“Although your behaviour is not at the highest end of the scale in terms of seriousness, you have shown no insight or remorse.

The Wendy House nursery.

“You have failed to accept responsibility for your actions and have given varying
accounts of what happened.

“This in our view, increases the risk of repetition of dishonesty. If your behaviour was to be repeated, there would be a risk to the public protection and to the public interest.

“The public must have faith and confidence in the profession as a whole and
the SSSC as a regulator.

“Your conduct falls short of the standards expected from a social services worker.”

Ms Wilkie had the right to request a hearing at the fitness to practice panel but declined to do so.

The Wendy House has been contacted for comment.

