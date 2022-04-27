Perth nursery worker lied after causing Pot Noodle microwave fire

A Perth nursery was evacuated after a childcare worker burnt a Pot Noodle and lied about it.

Holly Wilkie has been given a warning by a watchdog after she tried to hide the melted tub during the incident at The Wendy House.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Ms Wilkie “acted dishonestly” and has “shown no insight or remorse” after the emergency on or around October 6 last year.

According to a ruling by the SSSC, the employee was attempting to microwave the ready meal when its plastic packaging began to burn, letting off smoke and triggering fire alarms.

Childcare worker ‘acted dishonestly’

Children at the nursery were awoken from their naps and evacuated outside, with fire crews also being called to the scene.

The watchdog found that Ms Wilkie attempted to lie about triggering the alarm by hiding the burned Pot Noodle in her handbag.

When questioned by staff, she claimed to have burnt the meal at home before finally coming clean.

‘You have shown no insight or remorse’

In its decision on her case, the watchdog listed no factors in favour of Ms Wilkie.

It said: “Social service workers must be truthful, open, honest and trustworthy.

“They should communicate in an appropriate, open, accurate and straightforward way.

“They should not place themselves or other people at unnecessary risk.

“Although your behaviour is not at the highest end of the scale in terms of seriousness, you have shown no insight or remorse.

“You have failed to accept responsibility for your actions and have given varying

accounts of what happened.

“This in our view, increases the risk of repetition of dishonesty. If your behaviour was to be repeated, there would be a risk to the public protection and to the public interest.

“The public must have faith and confidence in the profession as a whole and

the SSSC as a regulator.

“Your conduct falls short of the standards expected from a social services worker.”

Ms Wilkie had the right to request a hearing at the fitness to practice panel but declined to do so.

The Wendy House has been contacted for comment.