Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

James Toms: Father’s tribute to Kirkcaldy-born Wing Commander after sudden death aged 55

By Chris Ferguson
April 27 2022, 3.00pm
James Toms, who rose to become an RAF Wing Commander.
James Toms, who rose to become an RAF Wing Commander.

Kirkcaldy-born James Toms, an RAF Wing Commander, has died suddenly in Oman.

He had been seconded to the Royal Oman Air Force to assist in drawing up procedures for the operation of ROAF maritime patrol aircraft.

James had previously spent three years with the ROAF and returned to the UK in January 2021.

Football fan

A keen Raith Rovers and Liverpool fan, he had settled down after work in Oman to watch the Nottingham Forest against Liverpool game on the evening of March 20.

His father Peter, originally from Liverpool, said that when his son did not turn up for a meeting the next day, colleagues visited his accommodation and found him deceased on the settee.

James, who was 55, had spent 38 years in the RAF and was due to retire in three years’ time.

James Toms in the earlier part of his RAF career.
James Toms in the earlier part of his RAF career.

His father said: “He had bought a house in Stornoway 11 years ago.

“That is where his mother’s family is from and he always had a great love of, and connection with, the area.

“After retirement from the RAF, it was his intention to spend much more time in the Western Isles.”

Beginnings…

James was brought up in Kirkcaldy by his parents, Peter and Christine Toms.

His father was a Royal Navy man who, before retiring from the Royal Navy, was chief instructor at the damage control and firefighting school at Rosyth Royal Naval Dockyard.

James was educated at Kirkcaldy High School where he developed a love of rugby, which he went on to play during his service years.

In 1984, during an embargo on recruitment, he joined the RAF but the only service branch open to him was as a computer analyst.

He enlisted and within two years, when the embargo was lifted, he transferred to flying duties as a helicopter sergeant crewman.

Commission

He was commissioned in 1994 and did tours of duty in Northern Ireland as crewman and machine gunner in helicopters.

Over the years he rose from pilot officer to flight lieutenant to squadron leader and then wing commander.

He specialised in a variety of activities associated with flying operations and procedures.

‘James was a very modest man’

Peter said: “James deployed on three tours of duty in Northern Ireland as well as service in Iraq, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Naples and Brussels but did not speak much of what his duties entailed or activities he experienced.

“In 1997 he was part of the RAF squadron in Hong Kong involved in the handover to the Chinese when Britain withdrew from the colony.

“James was a very modest man who enjoyed travelling during his time off to places such as Hawaii, the United States and the Far East.

“James will be sorely missed by his family and his many friends in the service and worldwide.”

You can read the family’s announcement here

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]