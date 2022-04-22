5 key manifesto pledges as Nicola Sturgeon vows SNP councils will push for independence

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicola Sturgeon vowed SNP councillors will keep down council tax bills, push for independence and pursue key carbon-friendly energy policies as she launched her party’s local election manifesto.

The first minister also insisted the SNP would put efforts to tackle a cost of living crisis at the heart of their campaign with a “pandemic-level” response after the May 5 vote.

However, the party’s manifesto appeared light on new policies to be introduced in councils as Ms Sturgeon used her speech to take aim at the Tories in Westminster instead.

Here are five key pledges the first minister made to supporters during her address in Greenock.

1 – ‘Pandemic-level’ footing on cost of living

The first minister put the cost of living emergency at the heart of the SNP’s manifesto.

She said a “Team Scotland” response was needed in order to help households unable to pay soaring energy costs.

The SNP boss insisted her party’s councillors would “protect and prioritise” key policies aimed at supporting low-income Scots.

She told listeners: “I know that, by working together and with the right leadership, we can confront the challenges we are facing today and build a better tomorrow.

“The immediate priority of every SNP councillor elected will be supporting families through the current cost of living crisis – not just in words but in action.”

Her pledge came despite warnings from a watchdog recently that councils in Scotland face serious financial challenges following real-term funding cuts.

Hitting out at the Tories, Ms Sturgeon said the cost of living nightmare had been years in the making due to austerity.

Meanwhile, Dundee council chief John Alexander said: “Dundonians are facing a financial cliff edge like no other. We will provide the leadership, even if the Tories won’t.”

2 – Keeping council tax bills low

Nicola Sturgeon claimed the SNP would continue to back measures to keep down council tax costs for Scots.

The local levy will soon be abolished for young adults aged under 22, but the first minister couldn’t confirm how many people this will help.

The council tax was frozen by the SNP when they first came to power but this was reversed recently.

Despite the SNP pledge to keep costs down, local authorities across the country have said they will increase the tax to stave off cuts to key services.

Ms Sturgeon admitted she is still not keen on the tax years after her party vowed to abolish it, but said no credible alternative to it has been put forward yet.

3 – Councillors will push for independence

The first minister said SNP councillors across Scotland will continue to push for a second vote on independence.

The party leader included the promise in her manifesto despite local politicians having no powers on the constitution.

Their manifesto states: “SNP councillors will support the Scottish Government’s clear mandate to hold a referendum on independence in the first half of this parliamentary term.”

Tories accused Ms Sturgeon’s party of ignoring local priorities to focus on leaving the UK.

Conservative MSP Miles Briggs said: “Voters can be in no doubt that if they elect SNP councillors next month, the state of their roads, the frequency of bin collections and rising council tax bills will just be background issues for a party for whom the constitution trumps everything else.

“In fact, there’s no mention of potholes or rubbish collections in a manifesto devoid of new ideas from a party that is clearly taking voters for granted.”

4 – FM defends ‘net zero’ ambitions

Nicola Sturgeon defended SNP environmental plans despite the Tories claiming she is hammering motorists.

The first minister backed the controversial workplace parking levy, which Tory and Labour councils will refuse to introduce.

The SNP leader said local authorities run by her party will prioritise improving public transport with bus travel now free for Scots aged under 22.

The nationalists’ manifesto also promised to improve energy efficiency in homes, which they hope will also keep down bills.

5 – SNP councils will support more housebuilding

The first minister insisted SNP-run local governments will support government aims to build more than 100,000 affordable houses by the end of the decade.

Ms Sturgeon was quizzed by north-east Labour MSP Mercedes Villalba yesterday who demanded a rent freeze for tenants.

The SNP want to introduce rent controls later this decade, but critics say they are not going fast enough.