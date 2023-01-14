Perthshire to focus on role of science during Royal Highland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire to focus on role of science during Royal Highland Show

By Nancy Nicolson
January 14 2023, 8.00am Updated: January 14 2023, 1.45pm
SHARING STORIES: Case studies on farming innovations will feature as part of the President’s Initiative in the run-up to the Royal Highland Show.
SHARING STORIES: Case studies on farming innovations will feature as part of the President's Initiative in the run-up to the Royal Highland Show.

Farming stalwarts from the Perth area, who are hosting the 2023 Royal Highland Show’s “President’s Initiative”, have chosen science and its role in the food and drink industry as their theme for the year.

A series of stories from local farmers and scientists who have worked to safeguard and improve food and drink production and efficiency will feature in the lead-up to the show, which will take place from June 22-25.

Honorary president Ian Duncan Millar, who farms near Crieff, said: “I strongly believe science will provide us with a lot of the answers to problems we are facing, both as an industry and as a population, yet currently that basic science is not generally seen as a source of information or indeed a source of solution.

“The role of science is inextricably linked to our food and drink sector and Perth is a fantastic showcase of where science has already fed into developing a thriving food and drink larder, spanning its numerous farming sectors.”

The  Royal Highland and Agricultural Society presidential team for 2022/23.

Over the coming months, case studies will feature local farming voices and innovations, covering a range of areas including field veg, soft fruit, beef and sheep, pigs and poultry, soil health, the environment, robotics, vertical farming, potatoes and developments in cattle EID.

Carnoustie soft fruit grower James Porter, a member of the President’s Initiative team, said science had played a pivotal role in safeguarding the future of many horticultural businesses.

“In the last 25 years, science has been key to developing polytunnels and allowing growers to extend the Scottish soft fruit season from six weeks to six months,” he said.

James Porter of East Scryne Farm, Carnoustie.

“In horticulture particularly, methods of irrigation, with the development of drip and trickle irrigation and automated feed rigs, have reduced water and fertiliser use, saving growers money as well as providing more environmentally-friendly solutions.”

Research between farmers and scientists has been critical to developing new varieties of crops and fruit which improve taste, shelf life and reduce waste as well as providing
climate solutions and improving yield and harvestability.

Mr Porter added: “Solar and wind power is already making a big impact in farming, helping us towards meeting our climate change targets, and the only way we will finally get towards net zero in farming is surely through the application of science.”

The RHASS Presidents’ Initiative will culminate with a showcase at the Royal Highland Show.

Editor's Picks