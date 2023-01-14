Perthshire to focus on role of science during Royal Highland Show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farming stalwarts from the Perth area, who are hosting the 2023 Royal Highland Show’s “President’s Initiative”, have chosen science and its role in the food and drink industry as their theme for the year.

A series of stories from local farmers and scientists who have worked to safeguard and improve food and drink production and efficiency will feature in the lead-up to the show, which will take place from June 22-25.

Honorary president Ian Duncan Millar, who farms near Crieff, said: “I strongly believe science will provide us with a lot of the answers to problems we are facing, both as an industry and as a population, yet currently that basic science is not generally seen as a source of information or indeed a source of solution.

“The role of science is inextricably linked to our food and drink sector and Perth is a fantastic showcase of where science has already fed into developing a thriving food and drink larder, spanning its numerous farming sectors.”

Over the coming months, case studies will feature local farming voices and innovations, covering a range of areas including field veg, soft fruit, beef and sheep, pigs and poultry, soil health, the environment, robotics, vertical farming, potatoes and developments in cattle EID.

Carnoustie soft fruit grower James Porter, a member of the President’s Initiative team, said science had played a pivotal role in safeguarding the future of many horticultural businesses.

“In the last 25 years, science has been key to developing polytunnels and allowing growers to extend the Scottish soft fruit season from six weeks to six months,” he said.

“In horticulture particularly, methods of irrigation, with the development of drip and trickle irrigation and automated feed rigs, have reduced water and fertiliser use, saving growers money as well as providing more environmentally-friendly solutions.”

Research between farmers and scientists has been critical to developing new varieties of crops and fruit which improve taste, shelf life and reduce waste as well as providing

climate solutions and improving yield and harvestability.

Mr Porter added: “Solar and wind power is already making a big impact in farming, helping us towards meeting our climate change targets, and the only way we will finally get towards net zero in farming is surely through the application of science.”

The RHASS Presidents’ Initiative will culminate with a showcase at the Royal Highland Show.