Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife

The main road through north Fife will be closed overnight for two weeks, starting on Monday.

Drivers are being warned to expect disruption when the A92 is closed for roadworks between the Moonzie junction and Perthshire Heathers/Starr Farm from 7.30pm to 6.30am each evening midweek until Friday January 27.

The route will reopen to daytime traffic but temporary lights will be in place both weeks from Tuesday to Thursday.

A diversion route will send traffic through Cupar and Leuchars when the full road closures are in place.

The A92 will be open as normal over the weekend of Saturday 21 and Sunday January 22.

Diversion routes

The following diversion routes will be in place during the overnight closures:

Northbound: Traffic will take the A91 at the Melville Lodges Roundabout towards Cupar.

Traffic will continue through Cupar, then at the Guardbridge Roundabout take the first exit onto the A919 north and continue on to the A914 at St Michael’s to rejoin the A92 at the Forgan Roundabout.

Southbound: Traffic will take the A914 south at the Forgan Roundabout and join the A919 at St Michael’s, continuing to Guardbridge.

Traffic will take the second exit at the Guardbridge Roundabout onto the A91 towards Cupar, continuing on the A91 through Cupar and rejoining the A92 at the Melville Lodges Roundabout.

The resurfacing work is being done by Amey on behalf of Transport Scotland.