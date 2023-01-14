Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for life-saving treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for life-saving treatment

By Ben MacDonald
January 14 2023, 8.07am Updated: January 14 2023, 1.51pm
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty

A Forfar cat owner was forced to plead for help after being left with a huge vet bill which her insurer refused to cover.

Mhairi Haggarty’s new cat Jasper took ill suddenly last week after developing a “solid bladder” – which meant he was unable to urinate.

The condition was impacting the animal’s kidneys, and left untreated could have proved deadly.

Despite having pet insurance with PDSA, Mhairi has been told she will have to pay the £1,150 bill herself.

The company doesn’t cover the first 14 days after the insurance has been taken out.

Insurer refuses to help with costs

Mhairi said: “The illness was very sudden.

“We picked up Jasper from the Cats Protection League centre in November and he had no health issues.

“He had one month’s free cover from the Cats Protection League and then we started his new policy, which won’t help with any costs.

“He ended up at the centre after his former owner passed away. One of the reasons why a cat could suffer from a solid bladder is due to stress.

“Losing his owner plus the move to another house must have been stressful for him.”

Mhairi has managed to raise over £900 to help cover Jasper’s vet bill. Image: Mhairi Haggarty

Mhairi set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the unexpected bill.

Donations from over 50 people have raised over £940, just £200 away from the target.

After initial testing, the cost of Jasper’s treatment grew to a point where Mhairi worried about how she would pay for it.

She said: “The first estimate of the costs was between £680-900.

Couple left shocked at final bill

“We were very shocked when we were told how much it was going to cost. We’ve just moved to Forfar.

“My husband has just started a new job, we didn’t know how we were going to be able to afford it.

“A number of my friends have arranged fundraisers and have successfully used GoFundMe before so I thought I’d give it a shot.

Over 50 people have donated to help Jasper. Image: Mhairi Haggarty

“I thought that if people were willing to donate then it would help bring the amount we’d have to pay down. It was a big surprise when I started to see people donating.”

Since opening the page, Mhairi has seen donations come from around the world.

“I’m stunned, we’ve had people donating from Canada to Amsterdam.

“Especially during this cost-of-living crisis where people are worried about how they can afford things. To have people donate is fantastic.”

Happy ending

After raising the money, Jasper’s vet bills have been paid and he is recovering at home.

Mhairi said: “Jasper is feeling much better and happy, but these things can happen again.

“We won’t know if the insurance will help cover the costs.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but I’m glad that there is a happy ending.”

A PDSA spokesperson said: “PDSA Pet Insurance is separate from our charitable service and, like many insurance providers, our policies don’t cover the cost of treatment for illnesses within the first 14 days of purchase.

“This is made clear to all customers before purchase.

“Anyone struggling with veterinary costs can find out more about accessing our charitable service at pdsa.org.uk

“Alternatively, other animal charities may be able to offer help and some veterinary practices offer payment plans to help spread the cost of treatment, so it’s always worth speaking to your vet to discuss all options.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
Domestic abuser Wayne Clark.
'Shining' attack knifeman on tag for refusing to keep away from wife in Arbroath
Jeremy Goodyear and Allan Hogg at Montrose Men's Shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Montrose Men's Shed brimming with ambition for future beyond Ropey past
Courier Inverarity news CR0020936 G Jennings pics coronavirus covid-19 , Louise Nicoll of Newton Farm Holidays near Inverarity with the remains of the burnt hay bales which were deliberately set alight last night, wednesday 15th april.
Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
Royal Python Taz has been at the Petterden rescue centre in Angus for 75 days. Image: SPPCA
Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA's python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old…
All Angus primary and secondary schools will close next Friday due to the teachers' strike action. Pictured is Muirfied Primary School in Arbroath. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers' strike…
Left: Fornethy House survivors group. Right: Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Images: DC Thomson/PA Wire
New support for Fornethy survivors' fight for justice

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks