Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for life-saving treatment

A Forfar cat owner was forced to plead for help after being left with a huge vet bill which her insurer refused to cover.

Mhairi Haggarty’s new cat Jasper took ill suddenly last week after developing a “solid bladder” – which meant he was unable to urinate.

The condition was impacting the animal’s kidneys, and left untreated could have proved deadly.

Despite having pet insurance with PDSA, Mhairi has been told she will have to pay the £1,150 bill herself.

The company doesn’t cover the first 14 days after the insurance has been taken out.

Insurer refuses to help with costs

Mhairi said: “The illness was very sudden.

“We picked up Jasper from the Cats Protection League centre in November and he had no health issues.

“He had one month’s free cover from the Cats Protection League and then we started his new policy, which won’t help with any costs.

“He ended up at the centre after his former owner passed away. One of the reasons why a cat could suffer from a solid bladder is due to stress.

“Losing his owner plus the move to another house must have been stressful for him.”

Mhairi set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the unexpected bill.

Donations from over 50 people have raised over £940, just £200 away from the target.

After initial testing, the cost of Jasper’s treatment grew to a point where Mhairi worried about how she would pay for it.

She said: “The first estimate of the costs was between £680-900.

Couple left shocked at final bill

“We were very shocked when we were told how much it was going to cost. We’ve just moved to Forfar.

“My husband has just started a new job, we didn’t know how we were going to be able to afford it.

“A number of my friends have arranged fundraisers and have successfully used GoFundMe before so I thought I’d give it a shot.

“I thought that if people were willing to donate then it would help bring the amount we’d have to pay down. It was a big surprise when I started to see people donating.”

Since opening the page, Mhairi has seen donations come from around the world.

“I’m stunned, we’ve had people donating from Canada to Amsterdam.

“Especially during this cost-of-living crisis where people are worried about how they can afford things. To have people donate is fantastic.”

Happy ending

After raising the money, Jasper’s vet bills have been paid and he is recovering at home.

Mhairi said: “Jasper is feeling much better and happy, but these things can happen again.

“We won’t know if the insurance will help cover the costs.

“It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster but I’m glad that there is a happy ending.”

A PDSA spokesperson said: “PDSA Pet Insurance is separate from our charitable service and, like many insurance providers, our policies don’t cover the cost of treatment for illnesses within the first 14 days of purchase.

“This is made clear to all customers before purchase.

“Anyone struggling with veterinary costs can find out more about accessing our charitable service at pdsa.org.uk

“Alternatively, other animal charities may be able to offer help and some veterinary practices offer payment plans to help spread the cost of treatment, so it’s always worth speaking to your vet to discuss all options.”