Fife trampoline park evicted last year eyes new town centre premises

A Fife trampoline park evicted from its premises last year is aiming to reopen at a new location.

Xtreme Trampoline moved out of its Saltire Retail Park premises in Glenrothes to make way for Poundstretcher, leaving owner Kyle Bunting devastated.

However, Mr Bunting now hopes to bounce back.

And he is seeking permission to set up a new trampoline park in the town’s Kingdom Centre.

He has applied to Fife Council to convert the old Forces Support shop in Marchmont Gate.

His plans include a toddlers’ trampoline and play area and a video games arcade.

And he also proposes a cafe and two party rooms.

However, the main attraction would be the trampoline park and play equipment at the heart of the 24,000-foot unit.

Petition failed to keep Xtreme Trampoline

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition in an unsuccessful bid to stop the closure of the old premises.

In Facebook post on June 1, the company claimed the landlord “orchestrated” Poundstretcher’s move without their knowledge.

And they only found out by reading an article in The Courier.

They said they reacted with “horror and utter devastation”.

“Words cannot describe how devastated we are,” they said.

The old Forces shop was put up for rent earlier this year at £40,000 a year.

If Fife Council approves the change of use, the trampoline park will open from 9am to 6pm daily.

The council will consider the application in due course.