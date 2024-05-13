Fife trampoline park evicted last year eyes new town centre premises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife trampoline park evicted last year eyes new town centre premises

Extreme Trampoline was forced to make way for a new Poundstretcher in Glenrothes.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
The entrance to Xtreme Trampoline Park in Glenrothes.
Xtreme Trampoline's old premises at Saltire Retail Park. Image: Laura Devlin / DC Thomson

A Fife trampoline park evicted from its premises last year is aiming to reopen at a new location.

Xtreme Trampoline moved out of its Saltire Retail Park premises in Glenrothes to make way for Poundstretcher, leaving owner Kyle Bunting devastated.

Inside Xtreme Trampoline in Glenrothes, before it closed.

However, Mr Bunting now hopes to bounce back.

And he is seeking permission to set up a new trampoline park in the town’s Kingdom Centre.

He has applied to Fife Council to convert the old Forces Support shop in Marchmont Gate.

His plans include a toddlers’ trampoline and play area and a video games arcade.

And he also proposes a cafe and two party rooms.

However, the main attraction would be the trampoline park and play equipment at the heart of the 24,000-foot unit.

Petition failed to keep Xtreme Trampoline

More than 2,000 people signed an online petition in an unsuccessful bid to stop the closure of the old premises.

In Facebook post on June 1, the company claimed the landlord “orchestrated” Poundstretcher’s move without their knowledge.

And they only found out by reading an article in The Courier.

They said they reacted with “horror and utter devastation”.

“Words cannot describe how devastated we are,” they said.

The old Forces shop was put up for rent earlier this year at £40,000 a year.

If Fife Council approves the change of use, the trampoline park will open from 9am to 6pm daily.

The council will consider the application in due course.

Xtreme Trampoline's old premises at Saltire Retail Park. Image: Laura Devlin / DC Thomson
