Title glory, relegation and cup final red card: How have Dundee United’s 12 loan stars fared?

As Dundee United stars gear up for a fraught conclusion to the Premiership campaign, the season is already over for the vast majority of their 12 players out on loan.

Only Carljohan Eriksson is still in action as FC Nordsjælland chase the Danish championship.

Among the 11 others, three different youngsters picking up title winer’s medals, two endured the chastening experience of relegation and another claimed cup glory — but was sent off in the final.

As with anything related to United, it has rarely been dull.

Here, Courier Sport wraps up the fortunes of the Terrors on loan.

Adam Hutchinson (Forfar Athletic)

One of a trio youngsters to benefit from the tutelage of former Dundee United player and manager Ray McKinnon at Station Park during the second half of the campaign.

Hutchinson, 20, made 16 appearances and played a major role in strengthening the Loons backline, helping them to five clean sheets in that time.

McKinnon’s men missed out on a promotion playoff place by just two points in League Two.

It was the perfect formative spell for Hutchinson following a disappointing first half of the season, playing just four times for Montrose.

Carljohan “Saku” Eriksson (FC Nordsjælland)

With Mark Birighitti establishing himself as Tannadice number one, Eriksson was keen to pursue regular football elsewhere in January — and FC Nordsjælland came calling.

However, Eriksson has been unable to shift Andreas Hansen from between the sticks; perhaps unsurprising, given Nordsjælland are currently leading the Danish Superliga, one point clear of FC Copenhagen.

The Finland international has made two appearances since his January return to Scandinavia, turning out in victories over Aarhus Fremad and AGF Reserves in the Danish Cup and Future Cup, respectively.

Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic)

One of three league champions in the United ranks this term — that could become four, depending on Nordsjælland’s fortunes — Mochrie has enjoyed a splendid season at East End Park.

The languid playmaker notched two goals and four assists in 34 appearances and, particularly in the first half of the season, was one of the standout performers in League One.

Delightful first touch and finish by Chris Mochrie for Dunfermline yesterday. The Dundee United kid is flying with the Pars 🏁 Another goal for Kai Fotheringham at Stirling too ⚽️ 🎥 @officialdafc / @ParsTV_Official pic.twitter.com/BEtMoJ3NTs — Alan Temple (@alanftemple) November 20, 2022

Dunfermline even navigated an entire campaign of home league matches unbeaten.

At one point United’s youngest ever player, Mochrie recently told Courier Sport that he feels ready to stake his claim for a regular starting berth at Tannadice next season.

Darren Watson (Forfar Athletic)

The versatile Watson has already enjoyed nine senior outings for United, including an impressive showing against Rangers last season. He struck the cross-bar in injury time as the Terrors sought parity.

However, the 19-year-old endured a maddening 2022 with injury — suffering two metatarsal set-backs — and was farmed out to Station Park to rack up some valuable minutes.

🦁 Academy graduate Darren Watson, who recently returned to action after a long-term foot injury, speaks to DUTV following this afternoon's @cinchUK Reserve League Cup match against Livingston#OurAcademy | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/DuQJEEKaYN — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 10, 2023

He made six appearances for McKinnon’s charges, albeit only two of those came in the starting line-up.

An alumnus of the Scottish FA performance school at St John’s High School, Watson will be relishing a fresh start next term.

Declan Glass (Cove Rangers)

The scorer of the finest goal no-one saw…

Glass concluded a disappointing loan stint with Cove Rangers by notching a super — but futile — strike against Morton. Such was the mist, many fans didn’t witness it, and the video footage was unusable.

Paul Hartley’s men ultimately lost 2-1 and the Balmoral outfit were relegated to League One.

Glass, meanwhile, failed gain as many first-team minutes as he would have hoped, starting just two games following his January switch from United.

Flynn Duffy (Stirling Albion)

Another Tannadice title winner after helping the Binos to League Two glory. Kai Fotheringham will also claim a medal following his Forthbank heroics during the first half of the season.

🎯 A first senior goal for Flynn Duffy to equalise yesterday against Bonnyrigg Rose pic.twitter.com/8KPstznUWv — (C) Stirling Albion FC (@Stirling_Albion) March 12, 2023

Duffy, 19, made 13 appearances for Darren Young’s side and notched two goals from left-back.

The second of those strikes was an unforgettable low drive to get the promotion party started, making it 3-1 against Annan Athletic.

Finn Robson (Forfar Athletic)

Robson was arguably the most impressive of Forfar’s three United loan kids.

The 19-year-old made 17 appearances — 16 of those in the starting line-up — and contributed two goals to the Loons’ cause.

Robson brought craft and creativity to the Forfar midfield and was singled out for praise by McKinnon for showcasing his ‘elegant’ style amid the unforgiving engine rooms of League Two.

Jacob Comerford (Cumbernauld Colts)

Comerford, 19, spent the campaign in the Lowland League, showcasing his versatility by performing at centre-back and defensive midfield for Cumbernauld Colts.

He helped the west coast outfit to a 14th place finish, two points behind Hearts’ B team.

Comerford has remained a regular for United’s reserve side during his loan stint at Cumbernauld.

Layton Bisland (Peterhead)

If one truly does learn more from the tough times than the good, then Bisland’s spell with the Blue Toon will prove an invaluable experience.

Peterhead crashed to relegation from League Two with just 16 points — eight adrift of Clyde in ninth spot.

SCOTLAND | Congratulations to Academy gradate Layton Bisland who has been called into the @ScotlandNT U16 squad for games vs Sheffield United and Leicester City this week. Good luck Bis! #YoungTerrors pic.twitter.com/rTgABL4jjD — Dundee United FC Academy (@DUFCAcademy) August 6, 2019

Bisland’s debut was a 4-0 reverse at Dunfermline Athletic and, although he missed out on 5-0 and 7-0 hammerings against Falkirk and Airdrie, respectively, he did taste defeat in 10 of his 14 appearances.

Logan Chalmers (Tranmere Rovers)

Chalmers’ campaign ended with a 1-0 defeat against Northampton Town on Monday afternoon — a result which, in a twist of fate, meant promotion for his former Tannadice teammate Louis Appere.

Snapped up on loan by his former United boss Micky Mellon (who would be sacked six weeks later), Chalmers made 13 appearances for the Prenton Park side.

However, only four of those came in the starting line-up and he failed to register a goal or assist during his time south of the border.

Chalmers, 23, has another year left to run on his United deal.

Ruairidh Adams (Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Goalkeeper Adams secured his place in Gala Fairydean Rovers history after joining the East of Scotland League outfit on loan — albeit he may wish to forget about the specifics of the showpiece itself.

GFR won their first EVER trophy when they defeated Linlithgow Rose in the final of the East of Scotland Cup in March.

Adams started between the sticks but was sent off just prior to half-time.

Nevertheless, Martin Scott’s 10 men remarkably fought back from two goals down, taking the contest to a penalty shoot-out — and the Borders side won 4-3 on penalties.

However, Adams can take plenty of pride from a spell which included a clean sheet in the 1-0 semi-final win over Kelty Hearts.

Tony Watt (St Mirren)

Watt, 29, departed on the final day of the winter transfer window — prompting much consternation among Arabs due to United’s failure to sign a replacement striker.

Since then, he has scored one goal in 11 appearances, while helping the Buddies secure a top-six finish.

However, Watt’s season has been ended prematurely due to an ankle injury.