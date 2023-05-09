Part of Camperdown Park to close this week as Radio 1’s Big Weekend preparations begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Part of Camperdown Park to close this week as Radio 1’s Big Weekend preparations begin

From May 11 the former golf course car park will be shut as preparation works begin.

By Kieran Webster
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in 2006. Image: DC Thomson.

Part of Camperdown Park is set to close this week in preparation for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

The former golf course car park will be shut off from May 11 ahead of the festival, which will see 85,000 people descend on the city from May 26 – 28.

Further restrictions will be introduced from May 25 where there will be no public vehicle access to the park.

Pedestrian and cycle access from the southern entrances will be closed between May 25 and 29, with a signposted diversion in place for anyone looking to use the Green Circular path – details of the diversion will be available online.

Camperdown Wildlife Centre will be closed. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Camperdown Wildlife Park will also be closed to the public over the festival weekend.

‘Disruption inevitable ‘

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Heather Anderson said: “Dundee is really looking forward to hosting the Big Weekend, and Camperdown Park will provide a beautiful backdrop to this high-profile festival.

“This is one of the biggest events that we’ve ever held here.

“Some disruption is inevitable given the scale of what’s being put on, but we’ll look to minimise that wherever possible.”

Councillor Anderson added: “The park experience for those not attending the Big Weekend won’t be what people are used to when the festival is taking place.

“So to avoid disappointment we’re encouraging only people with event tickets to visit Camperdown from the Thursday to Sunday.

“Why not take the opportunity to explore some of Dundee’s many other fantastic parks and open spaces over that weekend instead.”

Lewis Capaldi will headline at Big Weekend. Image: Ian Bines/Shutterstock

Normal access to Camperdown will return on May 29 – however restrictions may still be in place as the festival site is dismantled.

Stars such as Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larson and the Jonas Brother will be headlining the festival.

Thousands are expected to take to Camperdown Park for the event and The Courier has made a handy guide ahead of it.

Shuttle busses will be in place to ferry fans between the city and the park.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Owner Dale Elder assesses the damage to Bridgeview Station restaurant Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Windows of popular Dundee restaurant ‘smashed in break-in’
3
Grain and Sustain owner Louise Humpington. Image: Grain and Sustain.
Shock as landlord ‘forces’ popular Fife shop to close
4
Horsey Reach sits on a bend of the River Tay in Stanley. Image: Verdala.
The amazing Perthshire home with Scotland’s ‘best river view’
5
Isla will join Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Junior Board of Directors this summer. Image: Supplied/Blackpool Pleasure Beach
Angus teen lands dream job to shape future of Blackpool Pleasure Beach
6
Lewis Brodie has been jailed for eight years. Image: YouTube.
Heavy metal musician jailed for eight years for Dundee rapes
7
David Bryant at his front door on the first day of the hearing.
Disgraced Fife teacher arrested over schoolgirl affair – before charges dropped
8
The burn out vehicle. Image: James Simpson/ DC Thomson
Minibus destroyed in ‘ferocious fire’ on Dundee street
9
Foy Vance co-wrote the closing song to Ed Sheeran's new album. Image: Babiradpicture/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran ‘fell in love’ with Aberfeldy after visiting songwriter pal Foy Vance
10
CR0042651, Sheanne Mulholland, Dundee, Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell are taking over the Keiller Centre as the new Centre Management team. Picture shows; Kathryn Rattray and Donna Holford-Lovell in the Keiller Centre. Thursday 4th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
‘Big changes’ revealed as Keiller Centre’s new management team announced

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]