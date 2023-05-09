Part of Camperdown Park to close this week as Radio 1’s Big Weekend preparations begin

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Part of Camperdown Park is set to close this week in preparation for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

The former golf course car park will be shut off from May 11 ahead of the festival, which will see 85,000 people descend on the city from May 26 – 28.

Further restrictions will be introduced from May 25 where there will be no public vehicle access to the park.

Pedestrian and cycle access from the southern entrances will be closed between May 25 and 29, with a signposted diversion in place for anyone looking to use the Green Circular path – details of the diversion will be available online.

Camperdown Wildlife Park will also be closed to the public over the festival weekend.

‘Disruption inevitable ‘

Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Heather Anderson said: “Dundee is really looking forward to hosting the Big Weekend, and Camperdown Park will provide a beautiful backdrop to this high-profile festival.

“This is one of the biggest events that we’ve ever held here.

“Some disruption is inevitable given the scale of what’s being put on, but we’ll look to minimise that wherever possible.”

Councillor Anderson added: “The park experience for those not attending the Big Weekend won’t be what people are used to when the festival is taking place.

“So to avoid disappointment we’re encouraging only people with event tickets to visit Camperdown from the Thursday to Sunday.

“Why not take the opportunity to explore some of Dundee’s many other fantastic parks and open spaces over that weekend instead.”

Normal access to Camperdown will return on May 29 – however restrictions may still be in place as the festival site is dismantled.

Stars such as Lewis Capaldi, Zara Larson and the Jonas Brother will be headlining the festival.

Thousands are expected to take to Camperdown Park for the event and The Courier has made a handy guide ahead of it.

Shuttle busses will be in place to ferry fans between the city and the park.