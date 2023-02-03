Dundee United kid Finn Robson praised for ‘elegant’ style as Forfar loan stint prepares teenager for Tannadice

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Finn Robson has earned praise from Forfar boss Ray McKinnon for his ‘elegant’ style as the Dundee United kid shines at Station Park.

Robson, 19, is on loan at Forfar until the summer and netted his first senior goal in their 1-0 win over Albion Rovers.

And the midfielder has made a big impression on McKinnon, who netted 13 goals in 122 games for United before later managing them.

“Finn is a lovely football player to watch,” McKinnon told Courier Sport.

“He’s elegant in the way he glides along the park and moves the ball on.

“He’s done very well for us since joining on loan from Dundee United and I’m delighted he got his goal.

“This is a good move for him. League Two is a great learning curve for Finn at this stage of his development.

“He’ll be coming up against experienced pros who have ten years service at this level.

“It’s all about him bringing his drive and energy to our team and us giving him a platform.”

Ray McKinnon praises Forfar debutants

McKinnon also gave debuts to Robson’s Dundee United team-mate Darren Watson and Max Gillies, after his arrival from Queen’s Park.

Both came off the bench in the victory at Albion – Forfar’s fifth win in six League Two games.

They are likely to feature as Forfar welcome Stranraer to Station Park on Saturday.

McKinnon added: “Darren and Max will bring a lot to our squad.

“They are young, hungry, talented and athletic.

“They’ll bring an extra spark and that’s what I was looking to do with the new signings.

“I wanted to freshen things up and give us a different look and it’s worked so far.

“We’re doing well and winning games but you are only ever as good as your last one.

“We aren’t getting carried way at all. It’s vital to take it step-by-step, game-by-game.

“Survival remains my goal. When I came in the club was at the bottom of the table and it’s important we get the points we need to stay safe.”