Ian Harkes admits Dundee United ‘let fans down’ but makes defiant survival cry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Ian Harkes admits Dundee United ‘let fans down’ but makes defiant survival cry

The American remains steadfast in his belief that the Tangerines will escape the drop-zone

By Alan Temple
Ian Harkes remains defiant. Image: SNS
Ian Harkes remains defiant. Image: SNS

Ian Harkes is adamant Dundee United’s players share the supporters’ anger after letting themselves and the fans down during Saturday’s 3-1 capitulation against Ross County.

But the American midfielder is steadfast in his belief that United WILL escape the drop.

The Tangerines conceded three woeful goals as Jordan White helped himself to a hat-trick, with Harkes — by his own admission — failing to cover himself in glory by losing a 50-50 against David Cancola in the build-up to the third.

Harkes, right, battles the excellent Alex Samuel. Image: SNS

“We’re disappointed in ourselves; we are angry — but there are leaders in this team and we’ll be picking ourselves up,” Harkes told Courier Sport.

“We let ourselves down with the first goal. We spoke about set pieces and worked on them a lot — we knew Ross County’s threats — and it is exactly what happened after 30 seconds.

Those mistakes can’t creep back into our game, especially at this stage of the season.

“When those defensive errors and lack of belief happen, it’s easy to get down on yourselves and feel like it’s all crumbling. But we can’t think like that.

“We have three opportunities to get it right and I think we will.”

Damaging

The damaging reverse leaves United rock bottom of the Premiership, two points adrift of County and three behind Kilmarnock.

With just three games left to play, there is an understandable air of hopelessness among some anxious Arabs; more than 10,000 of whom packed into Tannadice at the weekend.

Harkes added: “We let the fans down on Saturday.

“It’s obvious that the supporters would feel that way (pessimistic) coming off the back of a game like Saturday.

“We are disappointed we didn’t give them a good showing and take the chance to separate ourselves a little bit (from the bottom of the league).

“But we have been in this position before, unfortunately, and have picked ourselves up. We have to do that again, starting Saturday.”

3 Cup Finals

Indeed, a three-match winning run — dispatching Hibernian, Motherwell and Livingston — took United from five points adrift in 12th to 10th place, as recently as April 22.

“We are already looking back on that run of results to say, “what did we do right?”,” continued Harkes.

We’ll compare that with how we let ourselves down against Ross County. We need to get back to the things we did right, and get the correct mentality going again.

“The only thing we can think about is coming away with three points. We have three cup finals.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]