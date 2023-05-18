Charlie Mulgrew breaks silence on decision to attend Celtic charity event amid Dundee United relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Charlie Mulgrew breaks silence on decision to attend Celtic charity event amid Dundee United relegation battle

Mulgrew will make a brief appearance at the Hydro on Thursday night

By Alan Temple
Mulgrew has come under fire from some quarters. Image: SNS
Mulgrew has come under fire from some quarters. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew has answered criticism of his appearance at a charity event celebrating the careers of ex-Celtic teammates Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig on Thursday evening.

And the Dundee United defender has emphasised his unwavering commitment to the cause at Tannadice.

Mulgrew, 37, was announced as a guest for ‘A Night With Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig’ this week, sparking an immediate online backlash from some angry Arabs.

Many claimed that the optics of attending a bash honouring Brown and Lustig while his current club sit rock-bottom of the Premiership with three matches to play were, at best, questionable.

However, Mulgrew has underlined that his brief cameo at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday night will have no bearing on his preparations for the trip to West Lothian.

“I don’t know if people think I’m going there to stay up until all hours of the morning and jump about — I don’t know what the perception is,” said Mulgrew.

“I’m going along to speak about my close friend (Brown) and help him. It doesn’t in any way interfere with my preparations for the game. If it did, I wouldn’t be doing it.

“If this was an appearance in a nightclub at 3am on Friday night, then I’m sure he would understand that I couldn’t make it!

“Players have a life. We respect the fact this is our profession; our priority. The club pays you a wage and you have a responsibility to live your life as best you can. But you do need to have a life.

Charlie Mulgrew, consistent under Jim Goodwin, provides an autograph for a youngster. Image: SNS

My full focus is on Dundee United. It always has been since I came here. I’ve knocked back multiple things because they don’t suit Dundee United — and rightly so.

“This is a Thursday night for half-an-hour, to speak about a friend and his career. That’s it.”

Interfere

Mulgrew confirmed that his appearance at the event — for which all proceeds go to the Celtic FC Foundation charity — was given the green light by boss Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes, likely to be in action in a pivotal European shootout against Hearts on Saturday, will also be in attendance.

“I did speak to the club and got permission from the manager,” added Mulgrew. “I would always get permission and give them respect.

“But, if it was interfering with preparations then I wouldn’t need to speak to the club — I would know myself not to do it.”

Goodwin gave the appearance the green light. Image: SNS

Mulgrew added: “I can totally understand the fans’ point of view and this (interview) is probably the best way to deal with it. Hopefully, it helps supporters to understand where my full focus is, and where my priorities lie — with Dundee United.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]