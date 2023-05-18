Charlie Mulgrew breaks silence on decision to attend Celtic charity event amid Dundee United relegation battle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Mulgrew has answered criticism of his appearance at a charity event celebrating the careers of ex-Celtic teammates Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig on Thursday evening.

And the Dundee United defender has emphasised his unwavering commitment to the cause at Tannadice.

Mulgrew, 37, was announced as a guest for ‘A Night With Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig’ this week, sparking an immediate online backlash from some angry Arabs.

Many claimed that the optics of attending a bash honouring Brown and Lustig while his current club sit rock-bottom of the Premiership with three matches to play were, at best, questionable.

However, Mulgrew has underlined that his brief cameo at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Thursday night will have no bearing on his preparations for the trip to West Lothian.

🎶 It's Charlie Mulgrew… it's Charlie Mulgrew! 🎶 Charlie Mulgrew joins 'A Night with Scott Brown & Mikael Lustig' Live at the @OVOHydro this Thursday, May 18, 2023 Get your tickets here 🎟 https://t.co/ZAGT8qHXQ6#CelticFC🍀🏆 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) May 15, 2023

“I don’t know if people think I’m going there to stay up until all hours of the morning and jump about — I don’t know what the perception is,” said Mulgrew.

“I’m going along to speak about my close friend (Brown) and help him. It doesn’t in any way interfere with my preparations for the game. If it did, I wouldn’t be doing it.

“If this was an appearance in a nightclub at 3am on Friday night, then I’m sure he would understand that I couldn’t make it!

“Players have a life. We respect the fact this is our profession; our priority. The club pays you a wage and you have a responsibility to live your life as best you can. But you do need to have a life.

“My full focus is on Dundee United. It always has been since I came here. I’ve knocked back multiple things because they don’t suit Dundee United — and rightly so.

“This is a Thursday night for half-an-hour, to speak about a friend and his career. That’s it.”

Interfere

Mulgrew confirmed that his appearance at the event — for which all proceeds go to the Celtic FC Foundation charity — was given the green light by boss Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes, likely to be in action in a pivotal European shootout against Hearts on Saturday, will also be in attendance.

“I did speak to the club and got permission from the manager,” added Mulgrew. “I would always get permission and give them respect.

“But, if it was interfering with preparations then I wouldn’t need to speak to the club — I would know myself not to do it.”

Mulgrew added: “I can totally understand the fans’ point of view and this (interview) is probably the best way to deal with it. Hopefully, it helps supporters to understand where my full focus is, and where my priorities lie — with Dundee United.”