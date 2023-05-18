Popular Perth barista wins inaugural customer service award named after him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Popular Perth barista wins inaugural customer service award named after him

'He received an outpouring of love and support from customers.'

By Stephen Eighteen
Kate Ellis, head of M&S operations, Jacques Uwimana and Steve Kemp, head of hospitality operations. Image: M&S.

A popular Perth barista has won an inaugural customer service award named after him.

The Courier reported that Jacques Uwimana, 52, was rated Scotland’s top in-house barista by his employer Marks & Spencer.

Jacques, who works in the café at the Perth High Street branch, was the only Scottish-based entrant of the 12 selected for the semi-final held in London.

Though he did not qualify for the grand final he was again invited down to London for a meeting with coffee supplier Matthew Algie – a Glasgow-headquartered company.

Or so he thought.

To his surprise, when he got there he was awarded the inaugural Jacques Award for Customer Service.

‘He won the people’s vote’

The award was created after M&S saw the public reaction to a Facebook post on Jacques making it into the semi-final of the competition.

“It was clear he won the people’s vote,” a spokesperson said.

“He received an outpouring of love and support from customers across social media and in cafes for his dedication and great relationships with customers.”

The Courier reported that Rwandan-born Jacques fled his native country during the 1994 genocide.

He moved to Scotland in 2004 and has been a firm favourite with customers since working at the Perth M&S 15 years ago.

Jacques Uwimana with his award. Image: M&S.

Jacques said: “This award was a real surprise to receive and I haven’t stopped smiling since.

“I love my job and getting to interact with customers on a daily basis, so to be rewarded for doing this is truly special.

“I’ve always said that if I shine bright, our customers will feel the positivity and have a good experience.

“I have come a long way in my life and M&S has always supported me in my career.”

New award dedicated to ‘true star’

The Jacques Award for Customer Service will now be awarded each year to a colleague across the business who displays exemplary customer service.

This was not just any trip to London….Today our Perth barista Jacques received a very special M&S award- a Jacques Award! 🤩Named after him- it is the very first award recognising outstanding customer service in M&S cafes- because what we do is about more than just making coffees.Fantastic achievement- congratulations Jacques! 👏🏻 #mandslocal #mandscafe #barista #perthlocal #customerservice

Posted by M&S – Perth on Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Kate Ellis, head of M&S café operations, said: “Jacques is a true star within the M&S Café team and we are thrilled to be able to honour him in this way.

“It was clear from all the messages and attention he received from being named top barista in Scotland that we had a special person here and wanted to recognise this in some way.

“Congratulations again to Jacques and keep up the good work.”

