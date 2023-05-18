Popular Perth barista wins inaugural customer service award named after him

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Perth barista has won an inaugural customer service award named after him.

The Courier reported that Jacques Uwimana, 52, was rated Scotland’s top in-house barista by his employer Marks & Spencer.

Jacques, who works in the café at the Perth High Street branch, was the only Scottish-based entrant of the 12 selected for the semi-final held in London.

Though he did not qualify for the grand final he was again invited down to London for a meeting with coffee supplier Matthew Algie – a Glasgow-headquartered company.

Or so he thought.

To his surprise, when he got there he was awarded the inaugural Jacques Award for Customer Service.

‘He won the people’s vote’

The award was created after M&S saw the public reaction to a Facebook post on Jacques making it into the semi-final of the competition.

“It was clear he won the people’s vote,” a spokesperson said.

“He received an outpouring of love and support from customers across social media and in cafes for his dedication and great relationships with customers.”

The Courier reported that Rwandan-born Jacques fled his native country during the 1994 genocide.

He moved to Scotland in 2004 and has been a firm favourite with customers since working at the Perth M&S 15 years ago.

Jacques said: “This award was a real surprise to receive and I haven’t stopped smiling since.

“I love my job and getting to interact with customers on a daily basis, so to be rewarded for doing this is truly special.

“I’ve always said that if I shine bright, our customers will feel the positivity and have a good experience.

“I have come a long way in my life and M&S has always supported me in my career.”

New award dedicated to ‘true star’

The Jacques Award for Customer Service will now be awarded each year to a colleague across the business who displays exemplary customer service.

This was not just any trip to London….Today our Perth barista Jacques received a very special M&S award- a Jacques Award! 🤩Named after him- it is the very first award recognising outstanding customer service in M&S cafes- because what we do is about more than just making coffees.Fantastic achievement- congratulations Jacques! 👏🏻 #mandslocal #mandscafe #barista #perthlocal #customerservice Posted by M&S – Perth on Wednesday, 17 May 2023

Kate Ellis, head of M&S café operations, said: “Jacques is a true star within the M&S Café team and we are thrilled to be able to honour him in this way.

“It was clear from all the messages and attention he received from being named top barista in Scotland that we had a special person here and wanted to recognise this in some way.

“Congratulations again to Jacques and keep up the good work.”