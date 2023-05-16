Dundee United fans react as Charlie Mulgrew confirmed for Celtic event amid relegation scrap

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United star Charlie Mulgrew has been confirmed as a guest at a high profile Celtic supporters event on Thursday night in Glasgow.

And Tangerines fans have reacted with disappointment to news of the veteran defender’s participation.

A post on Celtic’s official Twitter account on Monday revealed Mulgrew’s addition to the bill of ‘A Night with Scott Brown and Mikael Lustig’, which takes place on Thursday at the OVO Hydro.

United man Mulgrew won five Scottish league titles at Celtic alongside legendary former captain Brown.

But many supporters of the 37-year-old’s current club – which is fighting for Premiership survival – don’t appear to support his involvement.

In response to Celtic’s tweet, Tangerines fan “DR” (@rhinoboy79) said: “Don’t like this one bit.”

Paul Kelly (@arabshedboy) offered: “Seriously? Very poor judgement from Mulgrew.”

John Lindsay (@John_Arab) was balanced in his opinion, but still came down against Mulgrew’s participation so close to United’s crucial weekend clash with Livingston.

He said: “I get that players have a life outside football, but this definitely isn’t the best public showing of priorities two days before a crunch relegation game when he is supposed to be one of the squad leaders.”

Not everyone was against the United star’s appearance, however, with Twitter user Danny Flynn (@Dflynn9483) offering an alternative view.

He said: “I get that it looks bad, but I don’t think it impacts or reflects on his commitment at United. Guy’s a football legend and these sort of things will be a big part of his post-football career – and what he does in his spare time shouldn’t really be any of our business IMO (in my opinion).”

Mulgrew has been a popular figure with United fans since joining up at Tannadice in 2021.

Has has made 59 appearances for the Tangerines, scoring four goals along the way, and is contracted until summer 2024.