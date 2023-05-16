Suspected cannabis farm found in Dundee house

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a suspected cannabis farm was found in a Dundee house.

Officers were called to a property on Brownhill Street in the Charleston area of the city shortly after noon on Monday.

It came after police had been tipped off about drugs potentially being grown in the house.

Officers have been guarding the property since with cars still parked outside on Tuesday afternoon.

‘It’s usually a quiet area’

Locals have also reported seeing CID officers visiting the house.

One resident, who lives nearby, described the area as “quiet”.

She said: “There’s a lot of older people who live in the area so by the time 5pm comes we’re usually inside with our doors locked.

“It’s usually a quiet area.

“I came back with my grandkids at around 4.30pm yesterday and the police van was parked up but I didn’t know why they had arrived.”

Another local said: “I noticed the police vans but I work during the night so didn’t know what had happened.

“It’s a very quiet area, if it wasn’t for the new homes being built there’d be no noise whatsoever.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Monday, police received a report of a suspected cannabis cultivation within a property on Brownhill Street, Dundee.

“Officers are in attendance at the property and inquiries are ongoing.”