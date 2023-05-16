Suspected cannabis farm found in Dundee house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Suspected cannabis farm found in Dundee house

Police have been investigating the find at a property in Charleston since Monday.

By Ben MacDonald and Laura Devlin
Police outside the property on Brownhill Street. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Police are investigating after a suspected cannabis farm was found in a Dundee house.

Officers were called to a property on Brownhill Street in the Charleston area of the city shortly after noon on Monday.

It came after police had been tipped off about drugs potentially being grown in the house.

Officers have been guarding the property since with cars still parked outside on Tuesday afternoon.

‘It’s usually a quiet area’

Locals have also reported seeing CID officers visiting the house.

One resident, who lives nearby, described the area as “quiet”.

She said: “There’s a lot of older people who live in the area so by the time 5pm comes we’re usually inside with our doors locked.

“It’s usually a quiet area.

“I came back with my grandkids at around 4.30pm yesterday and the police van was parked up but I didn’t know why they had arrived.”

Officers have been outside the property since Monday. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

Another local said: “I noticed the police vans but I work during the night so didn’t know what had happened.

“It’s a very quiet area, if it wasn’t for the new homes being built there’d be no noise whatsoever.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.15pm on Monday, police received a report of a suspected cannabis cultivation within a property on Brownhill Street, Dundee.

“Officers are in attendance at the property and inquiries are ongoing.”

