Charlie Reilly says talk of expected Dundee move must wait

Albion Rovers star Charlie Reilly says any talk of a summer move to Dundee must wait until after this weekend’s crucial SPFL play-off with Spartans.

The 21-year-old has been a standout in League Two this term, despite the Wee Rovers finishing the season at the foot of the table.

Twenty-four goals in 42 appearances have brought a lot of attention his way.

As have numerous award wins and nominations, including being nominated for PFA Scotland’s Young Player of the Year up against Celtic stars Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley as well as eventual winner Malik Tillman of Rangers.

Premiership-bound Dundee are amongst Reilly’s most ardent admirers – and he is expected to arrive at Dens Park this summer.

Courier Sport revealed last month a pre-contract deal had been agreed between the player and the Dark Blues.

Reilly spent much of the past season training with the Dark Blues to top up his part-time work with the League Two side.

However, recent quotes from the youngster appeared to raise questions over whether the deal would still go through in the wake of Gary Bowyer’s dismissal from Dens Park.

Reilly told the Sunday Post: “In terms of my future, there are a couple of clubs talking but I’ll wait till the end of the season and see what happens then.

“I saw Dundee have changed manager and I wish him all the best but managers come and go, that’s just part of every level of football.”

‘Ready to go’

Now, though, Reilly has moved to clarify his comments, albeit without mentioning Dundee.

Courier Sport understands the deal is still very much on, with confirmation to follow after Reilly’s season finishes, out of respect for Rovers’ relegation plight.

After winning the PFA Scotland League Two Player of the Year award. Reilly said: “We’ll wait for the summer, I have one more game to play for Albion Rovers and I need to pay my respects to them.

“My job isn’t finished there.

Hear from your League 2 Player of the Year Award Winner – @charliereilly_1 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0XBpEyHjtA — PFA Scotland (@PFAScotland) May 16, 2023

“Me and my agent have spoken about what we’ve done. I’m happy with it, he’s happy with it and we are ready to go.

“But it’s not been officially announced yet until our season is over.

“That’s when we can talk about that.”