Perth & Kinross 600+ spectators watch Perth father and son’s ’emotional’ win in UK butcher wars The fiercely-contested event was run by Scottish Craft Butchers as part of its biennial trade fair in Perth. By Stephen Eighteen May 16 2023, 2.36pm Share 600+ spectators watch Perth father and son’s ’emotional’ win in UK butcher wars Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/perth-kinross/4396477/perth-butcher-wars/ Copy Link 0 comment Son Ben and dad Richard Megahy from Simon Howie Butcher in Perth. Image: Scottish Craft Butchers. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]
Conversation