Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Kelty Hearts move quickly to replace Darren Jamieson with signing of former Dundee youngster

The 24-year-old becomes new manager Michael Tidser's first new signing.

By Craig Cairns
Darren Jamieson (left) has been replaced by Kyle Gourlay. Images: SNS.
Darren Jamieson (left) has been replaced by Kyle Gourlay. Images: SNS.

Kelty Hearts have completed the signing of Kyle Gourlay after the goalkeeper left Cove Rangers.

The 24-year-old will now come up against his old side after they were relegated from the Championship.

The keeper was a youngster at Dens Park and had several loan spells before a move to Hamilton in 2019.

Kyle Gourlay was a young goalkeeper at Dundee. Image: SNS.

He was largely back-up for Cove during their 2021/22 League One title-winning campaign and started the season as the No 1 in the Championship.

A change of manager saw Paul Hartley replace Gourlay with January signing Scott Fox and the season ended in relegation.

First new signing

Once his contract expired, new Kelty boss Michael Tidser moved quickly to make Gourlay his first new signing at New Central Park.

“[The talks with the manager] have been really positive – what his ambitions are and the way he sees the club going, his signings and things like that.

“I just knew it would be a good fit for me. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Jamieson leaves

Gourlay will replace Darren Jamieson between the sticks after the experienced stopper was one of 13 players to leave the club this week.

Jamieson – who won successive promotions during his three years at Kelty – recently turned out for Airdrie as an emergency loan signing in the Championship playoff.

He has since signed up with Stenhousemuir for the coming season.

Earlier in the week, defenders Jason Thomson and Tam O’Ware both signed new contracts at Kelty.

[[title]]