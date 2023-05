Kelty Hearts move quickly to replace Darren Jamieson with signing of former Dundee youngster

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kelty Hearts have completed the signing of Kyle Gourlay after the goalkeeper left Cove Rangers.

The 24-year-old will now come up against his old side after they were relegated from the Championship.

The keeper was a youngster at Dens Park and had several loan spells before a move to Hamilton in 2019.

He was largely back-up for Cove during their 2021/22 League One title-winning campaign and started the season as the No 1 in the Championship.

A change of manager saw Paul Hartley replace Gourlay with January signing Scott Fox and the season ended in relegation.

First new signing

Once his contract expired, new Kelty boss Michael Tidser moved quickly to make Gourlay his first new signing at New Central Park.

๐Ÿ–Š๏ธ ๐Š๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ž ๐†๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฒ ๐€๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ž๐š๐ฅ Kelty Hearts FC are delighted to announce that Kyle Gourley has agreed to join the club following the expiration of his Contract at Cove Rangers. ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ: https://t.co/3dyrua6ecc#newsigning #onecommunityoneclub pic.twitter.com/hy7nva7bkp — Kelty Hearts FC ๐Ÿ‡ฑ๐Ÿ‡ป (@KeltyHeartsFC) May 19, 2023

“[The talks with the manager] have been really positive – what his ambitions are and the way he sees the club going, his signings and things like that.

“I just knew it would be a good fit for me. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Jamieson leaves

Gourlay will replace Darren Jamieson between the sticks after the experienced stopper was one of 13 players to leave the club this week.

Jamieson – who won successive promotions during his three years at Kelty – recently turned out for Airdrie as an emergency loan signing in the Championship playoff.

He has since signed up with Stenhousemuir for the coming season.

๐—ช๐—˜๐—Ÿ๐—–๐—ข๐— ๐—˜ | ๐——๐—”๐—ฅ๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—ก ๐—๐—”๐— ๐—œ๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—ข๐—ก@deejay150291 becomes Naysmith's third Summer signing as the experienced keeper joins us following the expiry of his Kelty Hearts contract Welcome to The Warriors Darren โš”๏ธ Read all about it – https://t.co/xvKFgqpx5t pic.twitter.com/nnozyFNCaN — Stenhousemuir FC (@StenhousemuirFC) May 18, 2023

Earlier in the week, defenders Jason Thomson and Tam O’Ware both signed new contracts at Kelty.