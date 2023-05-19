Carnoustie hotel becomes UK’s first certified dementia-friendly pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie hotel becomes UK’s first certified dementia-friendly pub

The Kinloch Arms hopes to set the benchmark for venues across the country in becoming more inclusive towards those who have the disease.

By James Simpson
Richard and Mary Connelly with waitress Sabine Tiltira at the Kinloch Arms. Image: DC Thomson/Chris Watt Photography
A Carnoustie hotel has become the first certified dementia-friendly pub in the UK.

The Kinloch Arms Hotel hopes to set the benchmark for venues across the country in becoming more inclusive towards those who have the disease.

The Carnoustie hotel regularly welcomes residents from the town’s Balhousie Brookfield Care Home.

Measures such as increasing staff awareness of dementia and providing a range of seating have been introduced.

It is part of a scheme developed by Stirling University’s Dementia Services Development Centre (DSDC), which has been working to break down social barriers associated with dementia.

Residents, care workers and family socialising at the Kinloch Arms. Supplied: Chris Watt Photography.
Richard Connelly, who has had dementia for seven years, is one of those who enjoys socialising at the venue.

His wife Mary believes there has been a “distinct improvement” in his recollections when visiting the pub.

She said: “I think this is a fantastic scheme to make places more aware of the condition and have patience with people.

“Just a few measures, like having quieter tables available and staff with an understanding of dementia, will make a tremendous difference.

‘Those moments are very precious’

“Richard and I used to go to the Kinloch Arms together, and it’s lovely to be in there with him now and see how the familiar environment brings back memories for him.

“Those moments are very precious to me and our family.

This illness is very cruel – it robs families like ours of our loved ones.

“Going out for lunch in a known place is a simple pleasure for Richard and I welcome with open arms anything that will make that easier.”

Pub manager Rob Alcock said: “The residents of the Balhousie Brookfield Care Home enjoy coming in for a drink or a meal with their families or carers and it’s lovely to see.

Pub manager Rob Alcock. Image: Chris Watt Photography.
“They are very valued customers. To me, it makes sense to make our pubs and restaurants more welcoming to those with dementia.”

The Stirling University scheme sits in tandem with the new Intergenerational Living Innovation Hub, part-funded by £7.25 million from the UK Government through the Stirling and Clackmannanshire City Region Deal, to pioneer technologies for an ageing society.

Lesley Palmer, acting director of DSDC, said: “The Kinloch Arms has demonstrated that it meets Stirling’s six fundamentals to create a dementia-friendly environment and receive its tier one certificate.

“In its design and service, it has given thought  into how it supports the needs of people with dementia.

“Under our scheme, the Kinloch Arms is the first certified dementia-friendly pub in the UK and we hope there will be very many more.”

