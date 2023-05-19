Hunt for hooded teen after defibrillator stolen in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a hooded teenager after a defibrillator was stolen in Kirkcaldy.

The potentially life-saving equipment was taken on Oriel Road at around 10.15pm on Monday May 1.

Police say CCTV footage shows the male youth lifting the defibrillator from the outside of a building.

He is described as white, 14-15 years of age, and was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, and black trousers.

He was carrying a black Nike rucksack with a white stripe in the middle.

Sergeant Judson Howie said: “This is a vital piece of medical equipment and not having it in place, puts lives within the local community at risk.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference number 2092 of Tuesday May 16.”