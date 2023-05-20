Charlie Mulgrew vows he can handle 3 games in 8 days as Dundee United survival bid goes to the wire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charlie Mulgrew vows he can handle 3 games in 8 days as Dundee United survival bid goes to the wire

The 37-year-old will be a key man for the Tangerines

By Alan Temple
Charlie Mulgrew is ready for a gruelling run-in. Image: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew is ready for a gruelling run-in. Image: SNS

Charlie Mulgrew is adamant he can withstand the challenge of three games in eight days as a tumultuous campaign for Dundee United reaches its nerve-shredding conclusion.

Mulgrew, 37, will come straight back into the Tangerines side to face Livingston this afternoon after serving a one-match suspension against Ross County.

Without the veteran centre-half, United were forced to alter their shape and turned in a ropey defensive display against the Highlanders — losing 3-1 to their relegation rivals.

As such, the former Celtic and Scotland star appears destined to be a pivotal player during the run-in as rock-bottom United seek to bridge the three-point gap to Premiership safety.

Mulgrew is likely to line up in the heart of defence today. Image: SNS

“In the past it would have been a discussion between the manager, the physios and myself (about how many games to play),” said Mulgrew. “But it’s the last week of the season; it’s all hands to the pump.

“If the manager wants me on the pitch, I’ll be available. These are the last games so I’ll be at it.

“I did it this time last year. We played Rangers, Celtic in midweek and then Ross County in the last three games. That was the same kind of timeframe.

“The fitness is there — we have done all the training so we’re ready for it — but we need to get the first one out of the way first!”

Relegation heartbreak

With a large portion of his career spent at Celtic, Mulgrew is accustomed to fraught run-ins.

However, he was usually chasing silverware and challenging for titles. The battle at the bottom is a very different one.

Devastated Blackburn fans after Rovers went down in 2017. Image: Shutterstock

His only other experience of this situation was Blackburn’s agonising last-day relegation from the Championship in 2017, by virtue of an inferior goal difference to Nottingham Forest — by TWO goals.

It is not a pain he has any desire to go through again.

“I was in this position with Blackburn in the past and it is real pressure,” continued Mulgrew.

“If you sit and dig into it, this season there’s an added pressure because of what’s at stake. And you have to handle it.

“Blackburn is the only time I have had to deal with this scenario. We didn’t survive and went down with record points for a Championship club relegated.

“It’s not a nice experience. As much as winning titles and playing in Europe is something you do want to have, this is the complete opposite.

“But we have got ourselves into this situation so it’s up to us to get ourselves out of it.”

Conversation

