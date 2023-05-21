ERIC NICOLSON: Steven MacLean has shown he is his OWN man and the BEST man to lead St Johnstone into a new era

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

ERIC NICOLSON: Steven MacLean has shown he is his OWN man and the BEST man to lead St Johnstone into a new era

The interim boss has kept Saints in the Premiership by doing things his way.

Steven MacLean.
Steven MacLean. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

One of the most important characteristics in a first-time manager is being true to himself.

Not as easy as it sounds.

Think about it.

You spend your whole career to that point working under head coaches of all shapes and sizes, knowingly and subconsciously absorbing techniques and traits along the way.

Then, in Steven MacLean’s case at St Johnstone, you’re thrust into an interim position with the most recent and relevant methods and mannerisms being those of the man you shared an office and dugout with for the best part of three years.

Loyalty will be as primal an instinct as attempting to forge an untrodden path.

So, yes, being your own man takes a bit of effort.

MacLean has certainly pulled it off.

The formation change for his first game against Hibs was a good start.

So too the higher pressing and the subtle shift in the way he wanted Saints to build play from the back, both of which continued into the clash with Dundee United and the first half of the Motherwell match.

Only in the second 45 of the latter did it feels as if the Davidson-MacLean lines were blurring.

Then came the Tuesday afternoon pre-Kilmarnock press conference bravado.

If anything screamed ‘Steven MacLean’ this was it.

When there was a target to be hit – often before Saints played Derek McInnes’s Aberdeen, ironically – MacLean was often the player Tommy Wright tasked with getting a certain message out there.

Now in Wright’s role, he was confident, brash and verging on the provocative if you’re watching and reading from inside the Kilmarnock camp.

Putting in tablets of stone that Saints would stay up with no ifs, buts and maybes was high-risk stuff.

It split opinion in the fanbase – the phrase ‘John Hughes vibes’ became a thing again on Twitter.

But, most importantly, the players loved it and there might just have been a bit of pre-match mind games success garnered.

Important. Not as important as arguably the biggest ‘this is my team now’ statement of them all, though. The selection of Cammy Ballantyne.

I’ve tried but I’m struggling to think of a greater risk and reward starting XI decision in recent years.

Yes, Dan Phillips and Melker Hallberg were injured but there were far safer options still available to MacLean than pitching in a player for his first Premiership start with his most recent memory of competitive football being as far back as the start of January. In League One.

Brash talk in midweek and now the boldest of calls on game day.

Although Saints didn’t get a second goal to kill this game off, the intent was there.

That too should resonate.

A no-brainer appointment

It should all get MacLean the job of St Johnstone manager.

Showing faith in youth at a time when there are a few promising youngsters breaking through; showing you can talk the talk and back it up by walking the walk; showing you can get your team to win games of football by balancing calm and passion when the pressure is intense.

Those are significant boxes ticked.

Amid off-pitch uncertainty with either a change of ownership, change of stewardship, both and neither all still possible, Saints need certainty at the top of their football department.

There’s a pretty big summer ahead in terms of squad re-shaping and, likely, budget-trimming.

MacLean has done everything his way so far. He should now be trusted to put his stamp on top flight season number 15.

This already feels like a new era.

