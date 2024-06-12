Dundee United chief hails ‘one of the best environments in Scotland’ for young players as academy retains elite status

Luigi Capuano has hailed Dundee United as ‘one of the best environments in Scotland’ for young players after the Tangerines’ academy retained its elite status for a sixth consecutive year.

Following assessment by the Scottish FA according to its Club Academy Scotland (CAS) standards, United’s development set-up was again rated in the highest possible category.

For the club’s chief executive, that stands as testament to the standard-setting youth development approach at Tannadice.

Capuano said: “Maintaining our CAS elite status reinforces the positive work being done, not only across the academy, but the club as a whole.

“We are grateful for the continued vital financial commitment from the chairman and the hard work and dedication from all academy staff.

“We believe as a club we offer one of the best environments in Scotland for our young players to learn and develop.

“A huge thanks should be paid to all members of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation as our partnership has helped create an elite level facility at Foundation Park and their continued support will allow us to ensure we are able to attract the best young talent, given we are the only Elite level academy in the region.

“The future of our academy is in good hands, with strong foundations built which will allow us to produce homegrown players to progress into the first-team and beyond.”

United academy director Paul Cowie added: “Maintaining the Academy’s elite Club Academy Scotland status was a key objective for the club.

“This allows our staff and players to continue to play against the best ten academies in the country week-in, week-out.

“The chairman and the board made it very clear in my role that the academy is the cornerstone of the club and the importance of Dundee United Football Club producing their own players.

“Last season in the Championship was a great example, where we had 13 academy graduates involved in the first team, with three debutants coming from Andy Payne’s Under-18 squad.

“The academy is growing from strength to strength across all departments and I can’t thank the staff enough for their unbelievable commitment, time and effort to create the best possible environment for our players to grow as footballers and young people both on and off the pitch.”