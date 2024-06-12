Dundee United chief hails ‘one of the best environments in Scotland’ for young players as academy retains elite status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United chief hails ‘one of the best environments in Scotland’ for young players as academy retains elite status

The Tangerines' academy will enter a sixth consecutive season with a first class rating from the Scottish FA.

By Sean Hamilton
Miller Thomson, No.29, Mochrie and substitute Rory MacLeod are among those to lap up the celebrations with fans.
Academy graduates Miller Thomson, Chris Mochrie and Rory MacLeod celebrate with fans in Ayr last season. Image: Shutterstock

Luigi Capuano has hailed Dundee United as ‘one of the best environments in Scotland’ for young players after the Tangerines’ academy retained its elite status for a sixth consecutive year.

Following assessment by the Scottish FA according to its Club Academy Scotland (CAS) standards, United’s development set-up was again rated in the highest possible category.

For the club’s chief executive, that stands as testament to the standard-setting youth development approach at Tannadice.

Capuano said: “Maintaining our CAS elite status reinforces the positive work being done, not only across the academy, but the club as a whole.

“We are grateful for the continued vital financial commitment from the chairman and the hard work and dedication from all academy staff.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren at Gussie Park
Mark Ogren in the Foundation Park main stand, made possible by DUSF backing. Image: Paul Reid

“We believe as a club we offer one of the best environments in Scotland for our young players to learn and develop.

“A huge thanks should be paid to all members of the Dundee United Supporters’ Foundation as our partnership has helped create an elite level facility at Foundation Park and their continued support will allow us to ensure we are able to attract the best young talent, given we are the only Elite level academy in the region.

“The future of our academy is in good hands, with strong foundations built which will allow us to produce homegrown players to progress into the first-team and beyond.”

United academy director Paul Cowie added: “Maintaining the Academy’s elite Club Academy Scotland status was a key objective for the club.

“This allows our staff and players to continue to play against the best ten academies in the country week-in, week-out.

Paul Cowie at Dundee United's new look Foundation Park
Paul Cowie at Foundation Park. Image: Paul Reid

“The chairman and the board made it very clear in my role that the academy is the cornerstone of the club and the importance of Dundee United Football Club producing their own players.

“Last season in the Championship was a great example, where we had 13 academy graduates involved in the first team, with three debutants coming from Andy Payne’s Under-18 squad.

“The academy is growing from strength to strength across all departments and I can’t thank the staff enough for their unbelievable commitment, time and effort to create the best possible environment for our players to grow as footballers and young people both on and off the pitch.”

