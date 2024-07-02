Teenager, 17, reported missing from Dundee

An appeal has been launched to help find a 17-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Dundee.

Brandon Gibson was last seen at around 10.20pm in the Forth Place area of the city on Monday.

He is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall with dark hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Police Constable Joe Abbot said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Brandon.

“I would ask anyone who has any information on Brandon’s whereabouts to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0566 of Monday, July 1, 2024.”