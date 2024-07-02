Sven Sprangler reveals 3 targets for new season as St Johnstone star backs native Austria for Euro glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sven Sprangler reveals 3 targets for new season as St Johnstone star backs native Austria for Euro glory

The Saints midfielder wants games, goals and assists as he continues his recovering from a knee injury.

St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler can't wait for the Premiership kick-off. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler can't wait for the Premiership kick-off. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
By Fraser Mackie

Sven Sprangler spent the spring in Austria on injury rehab, watching games from Scotland as he followed St Johnstone’s fraught fight against relegation.

Needless to say, a summer in Scotland tuned into Austria games has proved far more palatable.

For while he’s seen his national team play entertaining and winning football at Euro 2024, Sprangler is back in the thick of action himself.

The 29-year-old damaged medial knee ligaments in mid-March in a 3-1 loss at Celtic Park.

He made his comeback on the club’s Highland tour at the weekend, featuring for 45 minutes in each of the two friendly contests against Nairn and Huntly.

Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park.
Sven Sprangler injured his knee at Celtic Park last season. Image: PA.

His trademark cheery disposition will be all the more obvious if Austria can see off Turkey and reach the quarter-finals on Tuesday night.

The involvement of former teammates Romano Schmid and Florian Grillitsch is another bonus for Sprangler.

He said: “Austria are not surprising me. They’re really playing very well. I love this kind of football.

“They’re playing aggressively, with high intensity. I also played that way in Austria so I know the system and everything that’s come from Red Bull.

“In Wolfsberger FC we played that way, I was there four years. I think Austria can go far, hopefully we can win against Turkey. They absolutely deserve it.

“I played with Romano, who is at Werder Bremen now, for Wolfsberger and was in the national under 18 team with Grillitsch.

“It’s been good to watch. But I’m also a little bit disappointed, my mother is from Czech Republic and they finished last!”

Sven Sprangler has signed for St Johnstone.
Sven Sprangler in action for Wolfsberger. Image: Shutterstock

Sprangler made 20 appearances for Saints last term, impressing with his combative midfield performances.

His whole-hearted approach to making a quick comeback before the end of last season just failed.

It was often a tough watch for Sprangler from afar as the team toiled but he was always confident Craig Levein’s men would stay safe in the top flight without him.

He said: “I watched everything on the TV. When you’re not involved, you’re very nervous.

“But I trusted the team completely. I knew we would stay up because of the quality in the team – even in the tougher days. I know it was hard, but I was positive.

“I’d just got back in the side and had started to play when I got injured. But that’s football, it happens.

St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler can’t wait for the return of competitive football. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

“After a few days, I had one focus. To be back on the field as soon as possible. It was sad not to return for the last two games.”

Sprangler, who agreed a new one year contract, was thrilled to play again as pre-season cranked up a notch.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” he said. “I am blessed to be back on the pitch. Football is my life; I enjoy every minute being back playing.

“I will trust my knee more and more as I go along and get more strength. For myself, my main target is to be starting games. Maybe I can score and create more goals for the team.”

