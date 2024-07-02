IN PICTURES: World’s fastest-growing sport comes to Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: World’s fastest-growing sport comes to Angus

Pickleball is about to be launched at leisure centres in Carnoustie and Brechin.

Getting to grips with the world's fastest-growing sport at Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Angus is about to join the world’s fastest growing sport – pickleball.

And free taster sessions are taking place this week before the game is launched in Brechin and Carnoustie.

Pickleball is played with a ball and paddle across a central net.

It was invented in the USA over 50 years ago by a family who named it after their dog Pickles.

And it uses elements of tennis, squash, badminton and table tennis.

Carnoustie pickleball taster session.
A pickleball newcomer tried her hand at the game. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

However this game is unique for one reason – no other sport has a ‘kitchen’ in the middle of the court.

The rules and scoring system also mean pickleball is much more accessible to the young and not-so-young, broadening its family appeal.

Angus Alive has organised free come-and-try sessions at Carnoustie leisure centre this week.

The first took place on Monday and they will also be held on Friday at 6.30pm and Saturday at 1pm.

Pickleball will launch officially at Carnoustie Sports Centre and Brechin Community Campus from July 12.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the fun at the first Carnoustie taster event.

Pickleball taster session at Carnoustie.
A shot of the pickleball court at Carnoustie.
Coaches at Carnoustie pickleball taster session.
Pickleball ambassador Irene Morrison, Ross Taylor of Angus Alive and Pickleball Scotland club coach Pat Campbell from In A Pickle Club, Dundee lead the session.
Pickleball taster session at Carnoustie.
Getting a handle on the new game.
Carnoustie pickleball taster session.
Giving it a go.
Carnoustie pickleball come and try session.
Some early tips on playing pickleball.
Pickleball taster session at Carnoustie leisure centre.
A return shot.
Angus Alive pickleball taster session.
Backhand return.
Carnoustie pickleball taster session.
Pickleball in action.
Pickleball coach at Carnoustie.
Expert tips from Pickleball Scotland club coach Pat Campbell.
Pickleball coaching at Carnoustie.
Spot the ball.
Carnoustie pickleball coaching session.
Lining up the return shot.
Pickleball training session at Carnoustie.
My point!
Angus Alive pickleball coaching at Carnoustie.
Learning the rule of the game.
Carnoustie pickleball taster session.
Fun for all.
Pickleball coaching at Carnoustie
Down for the shot.
Pickleball coaching at Carnoustie.
Coaching tips from Pat Campbell of Dundee’s In A Pickle club.
Pickleball taster session at Carnoustie.
Going for the backhand return.
Carnoustie pickleball taster session.
Busy Carnoustie courts.
Pickleball coaching at Carnoustie.
Focus.
Carnoustie pickleball taster session.
An afternoon of fun at Carnoustie.

 

