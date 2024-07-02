IN PICTURES: World’s fastest-growing sport comes to Angus

Angus is about to join the world’s fastest growing sport – pickleball.

And free taster sessions are taking place this week before the game is launched in Brechin and Carnoustie.

Pickleball is played with a ball and paddle across a central net.

It was invented in the USA over 50 years ago by a family who named it after their dog Pickles.

And it uses elements of tennis, squash, badminton and table tennis.

However this game is unique for one reason – no other sport has a ‘kitchen’ in the middle of the court.

The rules and scoring system also mean pickleball is much more accessible to the young and not-so-young, broadening its family appeal.

Angus Alive has organised free come-and-try sessions at Carnoustie leisure centre this week.

The first took place on Monday and they will also be held on Friday at 6.30pm and Saturday at 1pm.

Pickleball will launch officially at Carnoustie Sports Centre and Brechin Community Campus from July 12.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the fun at the first Carnoustie taster event.