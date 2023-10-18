Ditch the booze, sleep well and… play Pickleball? Dundee psychiatrist on how to stay happy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ditch the booze, sleep well and… play Pickleball? Dundee psychiatrist on how to stay happy

Dundee consultant psychiatrist Dr Fabian Haut shares his top tips for better mental health.

Dundee consultant psychiatrist Dr Fabian Haut loves playing pickleball and recommends physical exercise for good mental health. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Dundee psychiatrist Dr Fabian Haut, 59, has a “new love in life” – and it is a sport called Pickleball.

Like many in his field, his first tip for good mental health is to be physically active.

And for the Dundee-based consultant at the private Cygnet Wallace Hospital in the city, that means Pickleball.

“[It is] a slightly weird sport which was invented in the 1960s and is a combination of badminton, tennis and ping-pong,” he explains.

“Players can play as both singles and doubles, using paddles to hit a plastic ball between them. It’s a low-impact sport so it’s easier on the joints. It is also a very social activity.

“I play pickleball with my own family.”

Dr Fabian Haut playing pickleball.
His wife Helen works as a nurse in the stroke liaison team at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee. She plays the sport, along with Dr Haut’s three sons, who are all in their 20s.

“I also play pickleball with my friends and when you play it you just can’t stop smiling.

“I try to play pickleball around four times a week.

“It is totally addictive!

“It definitely boosts my mood and my point here is that all physical activity does.”

I used to drink quite heavily – but I don’t anymore

He says when he was a young student in Germany, where he grew up, he “used to drink quite heavily” but things have changed as he has aged.

“I don’t really drink much alcohol now.

“It is a bit like a veiled assassin really because in the short term it is a stimulant.

“So we go out, have a drink, feel somewhat disinhibited and this feels really great.

“But alcohol ultimately depletes neurotransmitters that are involved in the pathogenesis [development] of depression.

“This is why people with serious drinking problems are commonly depressed.

“Like most things in life, if you have to drink – drink in moderation. Alcohol can be a slippery slope.

“For instance, some people get into alcohol misuse because they find alcohol helps them to sleep.”

I don’t need as much sleep as I used to – but getting enough is really important

Sleeping well is important for good mental health, he adds.

“If you don’t have enough sleep it not only affects concentration the next day but it also impacts on your energy levels and your mood.

“Your mental health will be better if your mind is refreshed after a good night’s sleep.

“Normally it is good to get eight hours sleep if possible but it depends on your age.

“For example younger people need more sleep than older people – I don’t need sleep as much as I used to.”

A night-time routine is also important, of course.

“People should stay away from screens, for example, mobile phones because the brain needs time to recuperate and switch off.

“Stimulants like tea and coffee should also be avoided as they can keep you awake.

“Having a shower and then perhaps reading for a time allows the body to relax and get ready for sleep.”

I try to be kind to others

“I think social media, platforms like Twitter and Facebook, can be very seductive.

“Before you know it you can be spending an hour looking at things which might not be true or photos which have been doctored.

“You also hear about remarks made on Twitter and Facebook and distressing things which are often written under anonymous names.

Dr Fabian Haut believes limiting time on social media would help mental health
Dr Fabian Haut believes limiting time on social media would help mental health. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“People need to be mindful of this and I think this is why they should limit the amount of time spent on social media as it can have an impact on mental health.

“I also think we should make a conscious effort to be respectful to each other.

“As a psychiatrist I try and put that into practice – being kind to others

“It can be easier said than done sometimes when life is busy and stressful, but I think it’s really good for everyone’s mental health to do that.”

Make sure you see friends face-to-face

Covid and the lockdowns showed the negative effect social isolation had on people’s mental health, he adds.

“We also know that loneliness continues to be an issue, particularly among the elderly.

“A growing number of people feel isolated and this impacts on mental health.

Dr Haut believes social interaction is good for mental health.
Dr Haut believes social interaction is good for mental health. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“So this is why making social connections is so important. It might be through a walking group, through pickleball, or just having a cup of tea with someone face to face.

“These occasions offer an opportunity to talk about any worries and get support.

“These kind of positive social interactions are so good for your mental health.

“Despite all good tips, mental ill health can happen to anyone. If you are feeling low and desperate please remember to ask for help. You are not alone.”

Anyone needing someone to talk to can call Samaritans day or night on freephone number 116 123.

