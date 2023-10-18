Woman unleashed racist tirade at Fife McDonald’s worker as she demanded food she had not even ordered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman unleashed racist tirade at Fife McDonald’s worker as she demanded food she had not even ordered

A manager was forced to trip an emergency alarm during Kelly Vanbeck's furious torrent of abuse.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.

A woman unleashed a torrent of racist abuse towards a Fife McDonald’s worker after furiously demanding food she had not ordered.

Kelly Vanbeck, 39, launched into the tirade at the restaurant in Kirkcaldy’s Fife Central Retail Park on July 3 this year.

As the manager hit a panic alarm, Vanbeck threw a card reader machine over the counter and coffee stirrers on the floor.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court defence lawyer David Bell said his client was “mortified” by her behaviour, particularly the racist comments.

Vanbeck, of Somerville Street, Burntisland, appeared in the dock from custody having previously admitted a number of offences which took place throughout July.

The court heard she is already serving an 18-month prison sentence, with an earliest release date of May 21 next year.

Not so happy meal

Prosecutor Amy Robertson told the court Vanbeck entered the McDonald’s restaurant at around 9.15pm on July 3 and approached the counter.

The fiscal depute said: “She asked a member of staff if her food order was ready, despite not ordering food.

“The staff member could see the accused was not happy and demanding to have the food given to her.”

Ms Robertson said the restaurant manager asked for a receipt or bank transaction to show how she paid for food.

Vanbeck did not produce either but asked for a complaint form and referred to the manager as a “ba***rd” and demanded a refund.

McDonald's in Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy
Vanbeck kicked off at the McDonald’s in Fife Central Retail Park, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google.

The fiscal said: “At this time a second employee of McDonald’s approached to ask if they could assist and the accused referred to her as a ‘p*ki’ and ‘dirty smelly black ba***rd’.

“Due to the language used and level of aggression the manager hit the panic alarm, which connects to the police control room.

“The accused thereafter picked up the card reader from the counter and threw it over the counter, along with some coffee stirrers to the floor.

“No damage was caused.”

Vanbeck left the takeaway before police arrived.

She admitted behaving in a racially aggravated threatening or abusive manner.

Cash machine assault and theft

Vanbeck also pled guilty to using a stolen bank card to steal £250 from at an ATM at Wemyssfield service station, Abbotshall Road, on July 5 this year.

She admitted assaulting the card’s owner on the same occasion by repeatedly pushing her, causing her to fall against a shop display, pushing her to the ground and sitting on top of her.

The fiscal depute said Vanbeck and the woman went to the garage just after midnight to buy juice and cigarettes.

Kelly Vanbeck
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.

The victim had earlier taken money out at a cash point and it is believed Vanbeck looked over her shoulder to see her PIN.

When they were at the till in the garage, the card was placed on top of the card machine and Vanbeck took it and went out to withdraw £250.

The cardholder had followed Vanbeck and asked for the card back and an argument broke out, leading to the scuffle.

Crack and heroin use

Vanbeck also admitted stealing nearly £38 worth of alcohol from Greens in Kirkcaldy’s St Clair Street on July 11.

She pled guilty to a fifth charge of resisting, obstructing or hindering two female police constables by tensing her arms, challenging them to a fight and struggling with them, on July 25.

Defence lawyer David Bell said Vanbeck does not recall much about the individual crimes due to her state of intoxication, primarily through crack cocaine and heroin and alcohol in various quantities on various occasions.

Mr Bell said he understands from his client the money was taken from the cash machine to service a debt.

The lawyer said Vanbeck wants to get herself out of the criminal cycle and has engaged with an agency to help get into a rehabilitation programme which starts six weeks from the end of her sentence.

This will ensure support is in place as she re-enters the community to prevent falling back into drug use.

Sheriff Charles Lugton jailed Vanbeck for 84 days and this will run consecutively to her existing 18-month sentence.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

