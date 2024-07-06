Dundee Food and Drink festival kicks off in style as crowds descend on city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Food and Drink festival kicks off in style as crowds descend on city centre

The day-two event includes food stalls, street performers and live music. 

By Laura Devlin
Bubbleologist, Poppy Bubbles entertains the kids with a fantastic amount of bubbles at Dundee Food Festival in City Square. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Bubbleologist, Poppy Bubbles entertains the kids with a fantastic amount of bubbles at Dundee Food Festival in City Square. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of people descended on Dundee on Saturday as the city hosted its inaugural Food and Drink festival.

The day-two event, organised by Dundee City Council, includes food stalls, street performers and live music.

It replaces the long-running Flower and Food Festival, which was axed by councillors last January due to concerns over its financial viability.

The main festival hub is located at City Square, with other activities taking place at Slessor Gardens, Discovery Point, V&A Dundee, and the Waterfront.

Derri Turton, Nellie the Spaniel and Millie Turton from Dundee West End. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Poppy Bubbles entertains the kids with a fantastic amount of bubbles at Dundee Food Festival in City Square. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Among the local businesses taking part is Dundee’s 71 Brewing and account manager Kieran McGuire said he hopes it will attract people from across the region to Dundee.

He said: “We are thrilled to be a part of Dundee Food Festival this weekend. As Dundee’s first and foremost brewery, our involvement highlights our commitment to elevating the city in both the food and drink space.

Dave Robertson from Methil taste tests the produce at Cairn O’ Mohr. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Morag Whyte of Fig & Fromage from Newport on Tay at Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The event is a fantastic opportunity for us to share our beers with the local community and engage with fellow local producers. Plus experience the diverse culinary offerings the Dundee and surrounding areas offer.

“We look forward to connecting with attendees, receiving their feedback, and being inspired by the creativity and innovation that defines Dundee’s vibrant food and drink scene.”

‘Come along and join us’

Ashleigh Pink, commercial director at Dundee Heritage Trust which runs Discovery Point also encouraged people to make the most of the festival.

She said: “We’re thrilled to be joining in on the culinary celebrations at the Dundee Food Festival.

“Dundee Heritage Trust are delighted to be a part of this fantastic city-wide event that brings together foodies and communities alike.

Manuaela De Losrios, Gisela De La Espada and Nicola McNee of Grow Dundee, a community growers network at Dundee Food Festival. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Poppy Bubbles entertains the kids with a fantastic amount of bubbles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“We can’t wait to share our passion for history and storytelling with festival-goers and help make this year’s event one to remember. Two icons being brought together in the form of our Royal Research Ship Discovery and the songs of Freddie Mercury is part of the day not to be missed.

“So, come along and join us as we raise a fork (and a glass) to the best of Dundee!”

The Dundee Food and Drink festival runs until 6pm on Sunday.

Information about the events taking place this weekend can be found on dundeefoodfestival.com.

