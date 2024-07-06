Dundee Food and Drink festival kicks off in style as crowds descend on city centre

Hundreds of people descended on Dundee on Saturday as the city hosted its inaugural Food and Drink festival.

The day-two event, organised by Dundee City Council, includes food stalls, street performers and live music.

It replaces the long-running Flower and Food Festival, which was axed by councillors last January due to concerns over its financial viability.

The main festival hub is located at City Square, with other activities taking place at Slessor Gardens, Discovery Point, V&A Dundee, and the Waterfront.

Among the local businesses taking part is Dundee’s 71 Brewing and account manager Kieran McGuire said he hopes it will attract people from across the region to Dundee.

He said: “We are thrilled to be a part of Dundee Food Festival this weekend. As Dundee’s first and foremost brewery, our involvement highlights our commitment to elevating the city in both the food and drink space.

“The event is a fantastic opportunity for us to share our beers with the local community and engage with fellow local producers. Plus experience the diverse culinary offerings the Dundee and surrounding areas offer.

“We look forward to connecting with attendees, receiving their feedback, and being inspired by the creativity and innovation that defines Dundee’s vibrant food and drink scene.”

‘Come along and join us’

Ashleigh Pink, commercial director at Dundee Heritage Trust which runs Discovery Point also encouraged people to make the most of the festival.

She said: “We’re thrilled to be joining in on the culinary celebrations at the Dundee Food Festival.

“Dundee Heritage Trust are delighted to be a part of this fantastic city-wide event that brings together foodies and communities alike.

“We can’t wait to share our passion for history and storytelling with festival-goers and help make this year’s event one to remember. Two icons being brought together in the form of our Royal Research Ship Discovery and the songs of Freddie Mercury is part of the day not to be missed.

“So, come along and join us as we raise a fork (and a glass) to the best of Dundee!”

The Dundee Food and Drink festival runs until 6pm on Sunday.

Information about the events taking place this weekend can be found on dundeefoodfestival.com.