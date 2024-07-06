Adam Webb to jet over from America and complete St Johnstone takeover NEXT WEEK

Adam Webb will fly to Scotland early next week and become the new owner of St Johnstone.

Courier Sport understands that all the boxes have now been ticked for the American lawyer to buy-out Geoff Brown and start a new era at McDiarmid Park.

Webb and Brown struck an agreement several months ago for the housebuilder’s controlling shares in the Perth club.

The takeover then had to be approved by the English Football League, as a result of Webb’s 10% stake in Cambridge United, and then the Scottish Football Association.

Both governing bodies gave the green light, as revealed last month.

It is understood that everything is now in place for the handover and Webb is set to fly to Scotland in the next couple of days, at which point an official announcement can be made.

The continued presence of current CEO, Stan Harris, for the next few months will ensure a smooth transition from local to American ownership.

When news broke in May that Webb was closing in on a buyout of Saints, he issued a statement, which read: “The process is ongoing and we will not make a detailed statement at this time.

“We are at liberty to state, however, that we are optimistic about the transaction being approved and finalised in short order and we look forward to serving as custodians of the club for many years to come.

“The Browns and the staff at St Johnstone have been a pleasure to deal with and the fans and the people of Perth have been most welcoming.

“We are excited to take on the challenge to grow the club through success on the pitch, improving the fan experience, dedication to the community, and respect for the 140 years of history and tradition at St. Johnstone.

“Come on you Saints!”