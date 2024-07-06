Adam Webb to jet over from America and complete St Johnstone takeover NEXT WEEK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Webb to jet over from America and complete St Johnstone takeover NEXT WEEK

Geoff Brown is expected to pass the ownership baton on within days.

By Eric Nicolson
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone.
American lawyer Adam Webb is set to be the new owner of St Johnstone.

Adam Webb will fly to Scotland early next week and become the new owner of St Johnstone.

Courier Sport understands that all the boxes have now been ticked for the American lawyer to buy-out Geoff Brown and start a new era at McDiarmid Park.

Webb and Brown struck an agreement several months ago for the housebuilder’s controlling shares in the Perth club.

The takeover then had to be approved by the English Football League, as a result of Webb’s 10% stake in Cambridge United, and then the Scottish Football Association.

Both governing bodies gave the green light, as revealed last month.

It is understood that everything is now in place for the handover and Webb is set to fly to Scotland in the next couple of days, at which point an official announcement can be made.

The continued presence of current CEO, Stan Harris, for the next few months will ensure a smooth transition from local to American ownership.

Geoff Brown and Stan Harris.
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown and CEO Stan Harris.

When news broke in May that Webb was closing in on a buyout of Saints, he issued a statement, which read: “The process is ongoing and we will not make a detailed statement at this time.

“We are at liberty to state, however, that we are optimistic about the transaction being approved and finalised in short order and we look forward to serving as custodians of the club for many years to come.

“The Browns and the staff at St Johnstone have been a pleasure to deal with and the fans and the people of Perth have been most welcoming.

“We are excited to take on the challenge to grow the club through success on the pitch, improving the fan experience, dedication to the community, and respect for the 140 years of history and tradition at St. Johnstone.

“Come on you Saints!”

