Antonio Portales on Mexico return rumours: ‘I’m happy at Dundee and I want to be here’

Antonio Portales admits he can be a “crazy” guy but he’s not crazy enough to join Dundee team-mate Simon Murray doing open-water swimming. Yet.

The Mexican has so far avoided taking up Murray’s invitation to jump in the cold North Sea waters.

But is happy to admit his Dundonian team-mate’s suitability to the Dundee captain’s role.

Murray took the armband after Luke McCowan left for Celtic with club captain Joe Shaughnessy injured long-term and vice-captain Trevor Carson out of the team.

“He is a very good person, Simon,” said Portales.

“I told him he is a crazy man!

“And he said ‘you are the same!’

“It’s good for the team, good for us to have a good captain. We have more players in the team like Joe Shaughnessy, Trevor Carson, Jordan McGhee, Curtis Main and myself who are captains as well.”

Swimming?

And what about taking up Murray’s invitation to go swimming in the sea?

“Not yet!” the Mexican responded.

“He told me if I wanted to go to the sea to go with him but not yet. Maybe some time.

“It’s colder here than Mexico!

“I am crazy sometimes too but not yet. I like the ice bath before games, that’s good for my body.

“But Simon is too crazy!

“It’s great Simon is a Dundee supporter and he’s always shouting ‘come on’ before games, I like that.”

Mexico return?

Portales and his team-mates are gearing up for a trip to face Murray’s old side Ross County this afternoon.

It is a key Premiership fixture and his first outing since speculation over interest from his first club Monterrey appeared in Mexican media.

The transfer window in his homeland shut on September 10, however, with no approach from the Mexican outfit.

And Portales insists he has no plans to leave Dundee any time soon.

“I saw the rumour but that’s all it is,” he responded.

“They didn’t call me, it’s all rumours.

“I’m happy here, I enjoy it here at Dundee and I want to be here.

“I want to play here in Europe, that’s my dream.

“I was playing with Rayados [Monterrey], it was my first team and I made my debut there.

“I don’t know.

“It’s good for me because if there are rumours I must be playing well here at Dundee.

“But it is just rumours.”