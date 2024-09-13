Antonio Portales on Mexico return rumours: ‘I’m happy at Dundee and I want to be here’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Antonio Portales on Mexico return rumours: ‘I’m happy at Dundee and I want to be here’

The defender has responded to speculation over possible interest from Monterrey in his homeland.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
By George Cran

Antonio Portales admits he can be a “crazy” guy but he’s not crazy enough to join Dundee team-mate Simon Murray doing open-water swimming. Yet.

The Mexican has so far avoided taking up Murray’s invitation to jump in the cold North Sea waters.

But is happy to admit his Dundonian team-mate’s suitability to the Dundee captain’s role.

Murray took the armband after Luke McCowan left for Celtic with club captain Joe Shaughnessy injured long-term and vice-captain Trevor Carson out of the team.

“He is a very good person, Simon,” said Portales.

Simon Murray enjoys his first goal of the season. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
“I told him he is a crazy man!

“And he said ‘you are the same!’

“It’s good for the team, good for us to have a good captain. We have more players in the team like Joe Shaughnessy, Trevor Carson, Jordan McGhee, Curtis Main and myself who are captains as well.”

Swimming?

And what about taking up Murray’s invitation to go swimming in the sea?

“Not yet!” the Mexican responded.

“He told me if I wanted to go to the sea to go with him but not yet. Maybe some time.

“It’s colder here than Mexico!

Antonio Portales played a big role in Dundee's top-six finish last term. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
“I am crazy sometimes too but not yet. I like the ice bath before games, that’s good for my body.

“But Simon is too crazy!

“It’s great Simon is a Dundee supporter and he’s always shouting ‘come on’ before games, I like that.”

Mexico return?

Portales and his team-mates are gearing up for a trip to face Murray’s old side Ross County this afternoon.

It is a key Premiership fixture and his first outing since speculation over interest from his first club Monterrey appeared in Mexican media.

The transfer window in his homeland shut on September 10, however, with no approach from the Mexican outfit.

Dundee defender Antonio Portales has been in fine goalscoring form this season. Image: SNS

And Portales insists he has no plans to leave Dundee any time soon.

“I saw the rumour but that’s all it is,” he responded.

“They didn’t call me, it’s all rumours.

“I’m happy here, I enjoy it here at Dundee and I want to be here.

“I want to play here in Europe, that’s my dream.

“I was playing with Rayados [Monterrey], it was my first team and I made my debut there.

“I don’t know.

“It’s good for me because if there are rumours I must be playing well here at Dundee.

“But it is just rumours.”

Conversation