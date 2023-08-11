Perthshire mum ‘humbled’ as pals raise thousands to pay for ‘final option’ stem cell treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire mum ‘humbled’ as pals raise thousands to pay for ‘final option’ stem cell treatment

More than £10,000 has been raised to help get Nicola Lunn the stem cell therapy that might prolong her life.

By Morag Lindsay
Sarah Fergusson and Nicola Lunn hugging.
Sarah Fergusson, left, is one of the friends fundraising on behalf of Nicola Lunn, right, at Methven Gala Day this weekend. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Perthshire mum who is pinning her last hopes on stem cell treatment after an NHS Tayside blunder says the kindness of supporters is giving her the strength to go on fighting.

Nicola Lunn has been told she can’t have the life-saving lung transplant she had been counting on.

So friends and family have launched a £30,000 appeal to pay for stem cell therapy which is not available on the NHS.

Around £10,000 has been raised so far.

And Nicola, 52, hopes to be at Methven Gala Day this Saturday when pals will have a stall in aid of the fund.

The mum of two, who lived in the village for most of her life, said the backing of friends and strangers has meant everything to her.

rother Roy Lunn, friend Sarah Fergusson (with Bailey, the dog) and Nicola Lunn.
Brother Roy Lunn, friend Sarah Fergusson (with Bailey, the dog) and Nicola Lunn. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s humbling to see so many people doing all these things to help me,” she said.

“There are days when I just want to give up. But when you know you have so many people fighting your corner you can’t give up. You just have to keep going.”

Friends and family refuse to be beaten

Nicola has suffered from rheumatoid arthritis and then interstitial lung disease since 2010.

However, the steroids she needed to manage those conditions have left her with osteoporosis, which has led to rib and lower spine fractures.

NHS Tayside has apologised for a mistake in her care after two consultants admitted an error was made with her medication.

She should have been prescribed bone protection drugs to counter the effects of the steroids.

Nicola Lunn holding an ice cream sundae and smiling in a restaurant.
Nicola Lunn has been battling ill health since 2010. Image: Nicola Lunn.

Now specialists have ruled out a lung transplant, saying she might not survive the operation.

The NHS can now only offer her end-of-life care and have warned her symptoms will continue to worsen over the next six months.

Nicola’s friends and family refuse to be beaten though.

They have launched an online fundraiser to pay for stem cell therapy which is not available on the NHS.

An initial consultation will cost £3,000 and the treatment itself will be upwards of £15,000.

Nicola Lunn.
Nicola is grateful for the support she has received. Image: Nicola Lunn.

On her gofundme page, Nicola’s sister-in-law Rachel Lunn writes that they are looking into stem cell therapy as a final option.

“We are absolutely heartbroken as you can imagine,” she says.

“Seeing her breathless and in such pain is so upsetting.

“If the treatment is not an option then I’m sure any donations made would help Nicola be as comfortable as she can be for as long as she has left.”

Fundraising efforts are gaining pace

Nicola says around £10,000 has been raised so far between the gofundme page and other activities.

Her sons Harry and Peter are doing a sponsored walk up Ben Nevis in September.

Workmates are also organising a fancy dress disco in the Tulloch Institute Club in Perth on October 21.

Holiday snap of Nicola Lunn with sons Harry and Peter.
Nicola Lunn with sons Harry and Peter. Image: Nicola Lunn.

The stall at Methven Gala Day will be selling Halloween items at pocket money prices.

It’s the latest in a series of fundraisers in the village for Nicola, who lived in Methven from the age of eight. She moved to a more accessible property in Perth after her condition worsened earlier this year.

Nicola’s friends Sarah Fergusson and Fiona McLanaghan will be behind the stall and are hoping for plenty of support on Saturday.

Sarah said: “Nikki and her family are such a lovely bunch. Folk are just trying to help them as much as they can.”

Methven Gala Day is this Saturday in King George’s Jubilee Park, from noon-4pm. It will feature a pipe band, vintage tractors and bikes, a barbecue and bouncy castle and a large range of stalls and other attractions.

To donate to Nicola’s fundraiser, click here.

