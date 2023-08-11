Balhousie Care Group: Managing director on its winning approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balhousie Care Group: Managing director on its winning approach

Balhousie Care Group has been going from strength to strength since being named our Business of the Year in 2022.

By Alan Wilkinson
Balhousie Care Group managing director Karen Johnson.
Balhousie Care Group managing director Karen Johnson.

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife. We’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

This week we highlight last year’s winner, Balhousie Care Group.

We spoke to managing director Karen Johnson about the impact of the award on the company.

Balhousie Care Group is Scotland’s largest independent provider of care for older persons.

It prides itself on a person-centred approach to care that puts people at the heart of everything it does. Through this, it aims to promote equality, diversity and inclusivity for everyone, be they residents or staff.

Karen said: “We have 24 care homes in communities across central and eastern Scotland, including specialist dementia and Huntington’s services, for adults with diagnosed learning disabilities as well as a youth physical disability service.”

Winning The Courier Business of the Year 2022

Last year’s triumph at the Courier Business Awards was a welcome boost to the business.

It was recognition that was appreciated by everyone involved with the group, be they staff, residents or relatives of those in its care.

The Balhousie Care Home team at last year’s Courier Business Awards. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Karen says: “It gives us the honour of being able to say we’re winners! It’s recognition for the hard work all our 1,500 staff put in, day in, day out.

“It’s hugely reassuring for families to know their loved ones are being looked after, with care which has been recognised by such a prestigious name as the Courier.”

How has Balhousie Care Group grown since the win?

The Balhousie Care Group netted three awards at last year’s ceremony, including Business of the Year.

Prior to the awards, company founder Tony Banks sold a majority stake in the business to international healthcare company AcalisCare.

Karen said the focus of the company remains on the people in their care and making sure they still see Balhousie as a home-from-home.

She adds: “We’re continuing to innovate, providing person-centred care and continually adapting to make sure our residents and service users have the best care possible.”

And for this year’s entrants to The Courier Business Awards, the Balhousie team has a simple message: “Good luck!”

The Courier Business Awards is all about celebrating the successes of local businesses like Balhousie Care Group.

Entries are now closed but this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October.

Find out more about The Courier Business Awards 2023.

