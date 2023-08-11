Balhousie Care Group: Managing director on its winning approach

The Courier Business Awards, in partnership with Henderson Loggie, is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife. We’re taking a closer look at the impact of the awards on previous winners.

This week we highlight last year’s winner, Balhousie Care Group.

We spoke to managing director Karen Johnson about the impact of the award on the company.

Balhousie Care Group is Scotland’s largest independent provider of care for older persons.

It prides itself on a person-centred approach to care that puts people at the heart of everything it does. Through this, it aims to promote equality, diversity and inclusivity for everyone, be they residents or staff.

Karen said: “We have 24 care homes in communities across central and eastern Scotland, including specialist dementia and Huntington’s services, for adults with diagnosed learning disabilities as well as a youth physical disability service.”

Winning The Courier Business of the Year 2022

Last year’s triumph at the Courier Business Awards was a welcome boost to the business.

It was recognition that was appreciated by everyone involved with the group, be they staff, residents or relatives of those in its care.

Karen says: “It gives us the honour of being able to say we’re winners! It’s recognition for the hard work all our 1,500 staff put in, day in, day out.

“It’s hugely reassuring for families to know their loved ones are being looked after, with care which has been recognised by such a prestigious name as the Courier.”

How has Balhousie Care Group grown since the win?

The Balhousie Care Group netted three awards at last year’s ceremony, including Business of the Year.

Prior to the awards, company founder Tony Banks sold a majority stake in the business to international healthcare company AcalisCare.

Karen said the focus of the company remains on the people in their care and making sure they still see Balhousie as a home-from-home.

She adds: “We’re continuing to innovate, providing person-centred care and continually adapting to make sure our residents and service users have the best care possible.”

And for this year’s entrants to The Courier Business Awards, the Balhousie team has a simple message: “Good luck!”

The Courier Business Awards is all about celebrating the successes of local businesses like Balhousie Care Group.

Entries are now closed but this year’s winners will be announced during an awards ceremony in October.

Find out more about The Courier Business Awards 2023.