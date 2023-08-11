Windygates housing plan with more than 100 objections recommended for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Windygates housing plan with more than 100 objections recommended for approval

Residents fear the new housing development would cause issues with heath services, schools and traffic congestion.

By Claire Warrender
An image of the proposed Campion Homes development at Windygates.
An image of the proposed Campion Homes development at Windygates.

More than 100 people have objected to controversial plans for a housing development in a Fife village.

Windygates residents fear 77 new homes will swamp overstretched NHS services following the departure of GPs at two nearby surgeries.

And they are worried local roads will be unable to cope with the additional traffic generated by the scheme.

A map showing the site of the proposed Windygates housing development.
A map showing the site of the Windygates housing plan.

Campion Homes lodged a plan last year for the houses, which range in size from two to six bedrooms.

It is the third time it has been mooted but the first time a formal application has been submitted.

And Fife Council planners have recommended approval when councillors meet to consider it on Wednesday.

However, permission will only be granted if Campion Homes signs a legal agreement outlining a number of conditions.

These include the provision of speed ramps and off-street parking.

Only one access road

If approved, the new homes will be built on an eight-acre site north of Cameron Crescent.

Known locally as The Temple, it is currently a large field of overgrown grassland with well-worn paths running through it.

How the Windygates housing development site looks just now
How the Windygates housing plan site looks just now. Image: Google Street View.

However, the area has been earmarked for housing in the Fife plan for more than a decade.

And Campion proposes a mix of terraced, semi-detached, detached and bungalow-style homes.

Of the 77 houses, eight would be affordable and handed over to Kingdom Homes.

One of the main bones of contention is the fact there would only be one access road into the site.

And Windygates residents fear that would cause congestion.

As well as the impact on health services, other concerns include school overcrowding, loss of light and privacy and poor public transport.

Windygates housing plan ‘is acceptable’

In a report to go before the planning committee, case officer Natasha Cockburn says healthcare is not an issue that can be addressed through the planning system.

NHS Fife was consulted on the plan and did not respond to a request for comment.

However, the education service has confirmed the extra housing would not cause capacity issues in schools.

Ms Cockburn said the development was appropriate and would improve the site’s appearance.

And she added: “Overall, the proposed development would be compatible with its surrounds in terms of land use and would not cause any detrimental impacts on surrounding residential properties or the surrounding area.

“The proposal would be considered acceptable in terms of its impact on
road safety.”

More from Fife

Picture of taxi's smashed windscreen which left Terry Finlay with serious head wound.
Glenrothes family relive moment slab thrown from bridge crashed through taxi windscreen scarring dad…
Nicola and Sian inside Ox & Anchor, in front of a black wall with neon lights.
From 'little black box of death' to Anstruther restaurant for Ox & Anchor couple
Lammas Market in St Andrews.
St Andrews Lammas Market brings all the fun of the fair to Fife this…
Robert Griffin. Image: Supplied
Fife dad killed in motorbike crash in Thailand
Pete Higgins, chief executive of Seaweed Enterprises, gets stuck into his first harvest.
Fife jobs saved as Scottish start-up unveils bold plan to grow UK 'hub' for…
Fife woman Lynn wins £31k on the Chase
Kirkcaldy woman who 'loves Fife' wins £31k on The Chase
Jayden and Ashton Blake from Elie started AJs Bottles glass collection service to help raise some pocket money Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife 11-year-olds 'feel like millionaires' after starting recycling business
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Boy, 14, charged after objects thrown from Glenrothes flyover
Jack Brownlee.
Police driver made constant risk assessments during Fife chase, trial told
David Halkett appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Kinross groom abused police on wedding night after new husband told him marriage was…

Conversation