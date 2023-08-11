Windygates housing plan with more than 100 objections recommended for approval

More than 100 people have objected to controversial plans for a housing development in a Fife village.

Windygates residents fear 77 new homes will swamp overstretched NHS services following the departure of GPs at two nearby surgeries.

And they are worried local roads will be unable to cope with the additional traffic generated by the scheme.

Campion Homes lodged a plan last year for the houses, which range in size from two to six bedrooms.

It is the third time it has been mooted but the first time a formal application has been submitted.

And Fife Council planners have recommended approval when councillors meet to consider it on Wednesday.

However, permission will only be granted if Campion Homes signs a legal agreement outlining a number of conditions.

These include the provision of speed ramps and off-street parking.

Only one access road

If approved, the new homes will be built on an eight-acre site north of Cameron Crescent.

Known locally as The Temple, it is currently a large field of overgrown grassland with well-worn paths running through it.

However, the area has been earmarked for housing in the Fife plan for more than a decade.

And Campion proposes a mix of terraced, semi-detached, detached and bungalow-style homes.

Of the 77 houses, eight would be affordable and handed over to Kingdom Homes.

One of the main bones of contention is the fact there would only be one access road into the site.

And Windygates residents fear that would cause congestion.

As well as the impact on health services, other concerns include school overcrowding, loss of light and privacy and poor public transport.

Windygates housing plan ‘is acceptable’

In a report to go before the planning committee, case officer Natasha Cockburn says healthcare is not an issue that can be addressed through the planning system.

NHS Fife was consulted on the plan and did not respond to a request for comment.

However, the education service has confirmed the extra housing would not cause capacity issues in schools.

Ms Cockburn said the development was appropriate and would improve the site’s appearance.

And she added: “Overall, the proposed development would be compatible with its surrounds in terms of land use and would not cause any detrimental impacts on surrounding residential properties or the surrounding area.

“The proposal would be considered acceptable in terms of its impact on

road safety.”