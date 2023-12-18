Dundee drugs warning over super-strength Nitazene linked to deaths in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee drugs warning over super-strength Nitazene linked to deaths in Scotland

Concerns are growing over an extremely powerful painkiller as the city tries to turn the corner on drug deaths.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
Concerns are growing over a powerful new drug.
Concerns are growing over a powerful new drug.

Dundee drug prevention bosses have issued a warning over a super-strength street drug linked to new deaths in Scotland in the past six months.

Nitazene is an extremely powerful opioid painkiller which can lead to an increased risk of overdose.

It is feared the drug could fuel a resurgence in the crisis which has gripped Dundee over the past decade at a time when the city appears to be turning a corner.

Dundee was previously branded the drugs death capital of Europe due to the high rate of fatalities.

But last year’s figure of 38 deaths in the city was the lowest recorded since 2016, and 14 fewer than in 2021.

New statistics released by police this week show Dundee performing better than other areas such as Glasgow and Edinburgh.

However, the city’s alcohol and drug partnership warned taking opioids such as nitazine along with other substances puts addicts at risk of increased harm.

‘Alerts have been issued’

In a statement, the group said: “The Dundee alcohol and drug Partnership (ADP) remain alert to all emerging drug trends including the concerns associated with nitazene.

“Local agencies are very aware of the situation, and warnings and alerts have been issued.

“Whenever someone takes a substance they should do so with caution and we would strongly recommend avoiding taking multiple drugs together as this considerably increases the risk of harm.

They added: “Nitazene-containing substances are counter-acted by naloxone and we would urge that anyone who is taking drugs has a naloxone kit to hand and knows how to administer it.”

Across Scotland, the latest police figures showed there were an estimated 900 drug deaths this year up to September, 103 more people than in 2022 in the same period.

There were 1,195 suspected drug fatalities over the 12 months up to September – a 10% rise compared to the year before.

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “Services are right to highlight just how dangerous this can be and all public agencies engaged with drug users will be sure to let clients know this has now appeared in Dundee.”

North East Tory MSP Tess White said: “Far too many people in Dundee and the surrounding communities have lost their lives to drugs and my thoughts are with those grieving the loss of a loved one.”

Kirsten Horsburgh, CEO of the Scottish Drugs Forum, said: “Dundee has a disproportionate share of drug harms including deaths and this situation may worsen if we do not act now.

“We need to make sure that people have naloxone and carry it with them. Nitazenes may mean that people need more than doses than usual to reverse an overdose.”

Scottish Government drugs policy minister Elena Whitham
SNP drugs minister Elena Whitham.

Scottish Government drugs minister Elena Whitham said drug deaths in Scotland are still too high.

“Through our national mission on drugs, I’m focused on supporting those affected by problem substance use, delivering real change on the ground and implementing evidence-based approaches to improve and save lives,” she added.

“As the threat grows from the unexpected presence in the drug supply from highly potent synthetic opioids such as nitazenes which bring increased risks of overdose and death, we have also developed our surveillance abilities.”

Conversation