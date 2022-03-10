Fife MSPs call for action on ‘record high number of nursing and midwifery vacancies’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife MSPs call for action on ‘record high number of nursing and midwifery vacancies’

By Cara Forrester
March 10 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 10 2022, 11.36am
hospitals care homes guidance
NHS staff numbers has hit the healdines.

A record high of unfilled nursing and midwifery posts is creating a staffing crisis for the NHS, it has been claimed.

Two Fife MSPs have called for action on recruitment and retention after new figures show higher vacancy numbers.

But the Scottish Government says there’s a record high number of staff in the NHS.

We take a look at the figures and find out what both sides are saying.

NHS Tayside visiting
Record high vacancies in nursing have been reported.

The number of unfilled NHS nursing and midwifery vacancies were published by NHS Education for Scotland.

They were widely reported as a “record high” topping previous numbers and rising by 900 in the last three months of 2021 alone.

What do the figures show?

The statistics released on unfilled posts show:

  • Across Scotland, 6,674 nursing and midwifery posts are vacant
  • NHS Fife has 575 vacant nursing and midwifery posts
  • That represents 13% of posts in Fife

Fife MSPs Alex Rowley and Murdo Fraser have both called on the Scottish Government for action.

NHS Fife issue ID warning amid fake nurse scam
NHS Fife has a high number of nurse vacancies.

Interestingly, when we asked the Scottish Government for their response, they say it’s NHS Scotland staffing numbers that have reached a record high.
They state there’s:

  • An increase of over 7,600 whole time equivalent NHS staff in the last year
  • Record high levels of nursing and midwifery staff

And a spokesperson from the Government told us: “Creating new posts is an essential part of workforce expansion.

“Some new vacancies are expected as we work to rapidly grow our workforce.”

‘Perfect storm’

Mr Rowley says he raised the issue of unfilled posts with NHS Fife last December when there were 342 nursing and midwifery vacancies.

“This was also a record high at the time. Now that figure has jumped to 575 vacancies.

“Our NHS is facing a perfect storm of staffing problems.

“It needs direct action from the Scottish Government to address the problems of recruitment and retention.”

Mr Rowley adds he’s calling for a commitment to guarantee safe staffing levels in health and care services as well as a fair pay rise for nursing staff.

Alex Rowley.
Alex Rowley.

Murdo Fraser MSP believes part of the reason for record number of nursing vacancies lies with Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Fraser says: “Part of this problem was caused when Nicola Sturgeon cut the number of student nurses when she was Health Secretary.

“The fact of the matter is the student nursing and midwifery intake fell by a fifth during this period from 2007 to 2012.

Murdo Fraser.
Murdo Fraser.

“It is no surprise we are seeing these shocking figures for nursing posts not being filled – we basically aren’t getting enough nurses being trained to do the job.”

Investment and recruitment

In response, the Scottish Government say they’ve committed £4.5 million for health boards to attract registered international nurses and 1,000 staff to support patients in hospitals and in community health teams.

They also add: “Nurses entering Scottish Government funded degree programmes will increase by 9% in 2022-23, to a total recommended intake of 4,536 nursing students.

“This will be the 10th successive increase in recommended student numbers, with the intake doubling over the last decade.”

