Fife rapist jailed again after failing to disclose breakfast buddy ‘Sweet Cheeks’

By Ross Gardiner
March 10 2022, 7.00am Updated: March 10 2022, 11.40am
Stock image of mobile phone
Evidence of Grieve's illegal relationship was found on his phone.

A Fife rapist ordered to declare relationships with women has been jailed after breakfasting with “Sweet Cheeks” in his garden and carrying her to bed.

George Grieve breached a sexual offences prevention order (SOPO) issued in July 2015.

It is the fourth time he has flouted the rules put in place to cut his risk to the public.

Rapist Grieve was ordered to advise the Offender Management Unit’s officers of any social relationship he developed with any adult female.

However, when two detective constables arrived at his home in Foulford Place in Cowdenbeath to check his phone, they saw clear signs of him having an illicit friendship with a woman.

Police inspection

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was told police arrived at his flat unannounced at around 11.40am on September 17 last year and asked to see his phone.

Officers examined his text messages and saw conversations with a woman – saved as “Sweet Cheeks” – had taken place regularly for around three months.

Fiscal depute Jamie Hilland described the conversation as “very friendly” and said both parties signed off their texts with kisses.

He also noted conversations had taken place about the two breakfasting together in the garden.

Kirkcaldy Covid denier
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

When police spoke to the woman, she said the relationship was purely a friendship.

She added on one occasion when she suffered side-effects of medication, Grieve carried her to bed.

Defence solicitor Chris Sneddon said: “Her position is nothing sexual happened.

“In his mind, it wasn’t a relationship, it wasn’t anything serious – just someone he was friendly with.

“He should have told them.”

Jailed again

Sheriff James Williamson handed HMP Perth inmate Grieve a 22-month custodial sentence.

The sheriff told Mr Sneddon: “Your client’s record is as bad as I’ve seen.

“This man continues to ignore his SOPO.

“What I do know is at some stage in this ‘passing relationship’, she is rendered unconscious and he helps her into bed.

“Does he not understand when a relationship goes beyond a passing acquaintanceship to something more serious?”

Directly to Grieve, he said: “This is the fourth occasion where you have breached the terms of the order.

“You must be perfectly well aware of what’s required of you.”

Previous breaches

In 2019, Grieve was jailed for failing to disclose another platonic relationship with a woman.

He illicitly visited her at home and went to the Links Market with her and was sentenced to nine months behind bars.

Grieve illegally took a woman to Links Market.

Grieve had committed a similar breach in March 2018, just days after being released early from prison.

On this occasion, Sheriff Charles Macnair QC sent him back to jail to serve 10 months of his existing sentence, adding another eight months for the latest offence.

Rapist

In 2004, Grieve was jailed after raping a woman and then sending her a text message apologising for hurting her.

Grieve took advantage of the woman after she fell asleep on a sofa at her home, leaving him to watch TV.

The victim was horrified by what had happened to her and cried herself back to sleep, Edinburgh High Court heard.

Later, as the woman sat on a bus on her way to a hospital appointment, she received a text from her attacker saying: “I am sorry if I hurt you.”

She texted back: “I am not going to lie to you. You did hurt me.

“But what I can’t understand is why you did what you did.”

