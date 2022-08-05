VIDEO: Behind the scenes with Dundee United WFC as the Tangerines prepare for historic campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Behind the scenes with Dundee United WFC as the Tangerines prepare for historic campaign

By Alan Temple
August 5 2022, 12.00pm
United gear up for the new season

History beckons for Dundee United WFC.

Graeme Hart’s side will host their first EVER top-flight fixture when Motherwell visit Gussie Park — their new permanent home — on Sunday afternoon.

It has been a remarkable rise for United, given they were in the third tier of the Scottish game as recently as 2018.

United then travel to face Glasgow Women, before remaining in the west for a testing showdown against Glasgow City.

Mouth-watering fixtures against full-time outfits Celtic (September 11) and Rangers (October 30) loom large on the calendar.

The confetti falls as Dundee United Women celebrate their title win last term

The Tangerines roared to the SWPL2 title last season, claiming the crown by 20 points ahead of Glasgow Women.

And Courier Sport were afforded a peek behind the scenes as the Terrors gear up for the new season.

A real test

Boss Graeme Hart said: “We’re buzzing to get going. It’s been a tough pre-season but the closer we get, and the more games we play, the excitement just builds towards that first game.

“The aim is to stay in the league and try to be competitive. We won the league last season so that we would have the opportunity to play these big teams — Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic, Hibs — so we are looking forward to testing ourselves.

“It will be a real test but that’s what we want. We want to see how far we can go.”

“We are just a newly-promoted team so we’ve got a point to prove within the squad,” said Claire Delworth, a summer signing from Hearts. “I think that’s something we can do successfully.”

Defender Cassie Cowper added: “We only lost one game throughout the [2021/22] season. We’ve just got to take that into this season.

“The friendlies we’ve had so far have been really positive and we hope it carries on right through.”

Dundee United forge ‘landmark’ link with women’s team ahead of historic SWPL campaign

