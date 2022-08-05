VIDEO: Behind the scenes with Dundee United WFC as the Tangerines prepare for historic campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

History beckons for Dundee United WFC.

Graeme Hart’s side will host their first EVER top-flight fixture when Motherwell visit Gussie Park — their new permanent home — on Sunday afternoon.

It has been a remarkable rise for United, given they were in the third tier of the Scottish game as recently as 2018.

United then travel to face Glasgow Women, before remaining in the west for a testing showdown against Glasgow City.

Mouth-watering fixtures against full-time outfits Celtic (September 11) and Rangers (October 30) loom large on the calendar.

The Tangerines roared to the SWPL2 title last season, claiming the crown by 20 points ahead of Glasgow Women.

And Courier Sport were afforded a peek behind the scenes as the Terrors gear up for the new season.

A real test

Boss Graeme Hart said: “We’re buzzing to get going. It’s been a tough pre-season but the closer we get, and the more games we play, the excitement just builds towards that first game.

“The aim is to stay in the league and try to be competitive. We won the league last season so that we would have the opportunity to play these big teams — Rangers, Glasgow City, Celtic, Hibs — so we are looking forward to testing ourselves.

“It will be a real test but that’s what we want. We want to see how far we can go.”

“We are just a newly-promoted team so we’ve got a point to prove within the squad,” said Claire Delworth, a summer signing from Hearts. “I think that’s something we can do successfully.”

Defender Cassie Cowper added: “We only lost one game throughout the [2021/22] season. We’ve just got to take that into this season.

“The friendlies we’ve had so far have been really positive and we hope it carries on right through.”