Connor O’Riordan: Who is new Raith Rovers defender praised by Wales cap Sam Vokes?

Raith Rovers have continued building their defence with the arrival of Connor O’Riordan on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

The towering centre-half turns 19 in October and signed his first professional contract in June after progressing through the club’s renowned academy.

The boyhood Railwayman grew up and lives a stone’s throw away from The Mornflake Stadium and joined the club when he was six years old.

He signed with the club officially when he was nine and penned a professional contract in June.

That followed his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy of December last year.

Before that he had two short loan spells in the eighth tier of English football.

Extinguishing Will Grigg’s fire

He was then given a run of 11 matches in League One, marshalled by captain Luke Offord, who would sit in the middle of their back three.

There he came up against the likes of former internationals Will Grigg and Sam Vokes, the latter of which on the whistle congratulated O’Riordan for his performance.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray told Raith TV that he needs someone who can head and tackle.

At 6ft 4in, O’Riordan certainly looks like he has the physical attributes to fit the bill alongside the more cultured Ryan Nolan, signed last week.

That followed the loan signing of left-wingback Kieran Ngwenya from Aberdeen.

If he is thrown straight into the Raith side, as Nolan was, it bodes well that while at Crewe he was himself given a “baptism of fire”.

He came up against a range of attacks, from the physicality of Vokes to the more pacey forward line of Oxford United.

Crewe were eventually related from League One before O’Riordan signed up professionally.

The defender is on loan at Stark’s Park until January.