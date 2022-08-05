Connor O’Riordan: Who is new Raith Rovers defender praised by Wales cap Sam Vokes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Connor O’Riordan: Who is new Raith Rovers defender praised by Wales cap Sam Vokes?

By Craig Cairns
August 5 2022, 12.15pm Updated: August 5 2022, 1.20pm
Connor O'Riordan came through the academy at Crewe.
Raith Rovers have continued building their defence with the arrival of Connor O’Riordan on loan from Crewe Alexandra.

The towering centre-half turns 19 in October and signed his first professional contract in June after progressing through the club’s renowned academy.

The boyhood Railwayman grew up and lives a stone’s throw away from The Mornflake Stadium and joined the club when he was six years old.

He signed with the club officially when he was nine and penned a professional contract in June.

That followed his debut for the club in the EFL Trophy of December last year.

Before that he had two short loan spells in the eighth tier of English football.

Extinguishing Will Grigg’s fire

He was then given a run of 11 matches in League One, marshalled by captain Luke Offord, who would sit in the middle of their back three.

There he came up against the likes of former internationals Will Grigg and Sam Vokes, the latter of which on the whistle congratulated O’Riordan for his performance.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray told Raith TV that he needs someone who can head and tackle.

Ian Murray has bolstered his defence.

At 6ft 4in, O’Riordan certainly looks like he has the physical attributes to fit the bill alongside the more cultured Ryan Nolan, signed last week.

That followed the loan signing of left-wingback Kieran Ngwenya from Aberdeen.

If he is thrown straight into the Raith side, as Nolan was, it bodes well that while at Crewe he was himself given a “baptism of fire”.

He came up against a range of attacks, from the physicality of Vokes to the more pacey forward line of Oxford United.

Crewe were eventually related from League One before O’Riordan signed up professionally.

The defender is on loan at Stark’s Park until January.

