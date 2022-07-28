Ian Murray ‘delighted’ as Raith Rovers sign Aberdeen defender on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have added to their defence ahead of the new season with the signing of Kieran Ngwenya.

The Aberdeen left-back joins on loan until January after helping Kelty Hearts to the League 2 title last season.

Before that he was signed as an emergency loan by Cove Rangers after injury to Harry Milne.

Ngwenya was born in Glasgow and raised in Edinburgh but joined Aberdeen from Tynecastle Boys club in 2019.

Malawi cap

He was capped by Malawi in a friendly last year – who he qualifies for through his father.

He still qualifies for Scotland and Malawai, the latter through his mother.

The left-back is contracted at Pittodrie until 2024 and made to substitute appearance for the Dons during the 2020/21 season.

Manager Ian Murray hopes to add more by this Saturday’s season opener versus Cove, especially after Christophe Berra retired.

Murray said: “He’s someone who’s always impressed me. He impressed me when he was on loan at Cove Rangers, in the left-back area.

“I’m delighted to get it done.”