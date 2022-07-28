Raith Rovers add former Inter Milan academy and Getafe defender

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers have signed Northampton defender Ryan Nolan on a permanent deal.

The central defender joined the Cobblers at the end of February and was loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers where he made just one appearance.

He was initially deemed “one for the future” but has since been deemed surplus to requirements at the Sixfields Stadium.

Born on the Atlantic coast of Ireland, Nolan moved to Spain at the age of eight with his parents and grew up playing for his local side Torre-Pacheco.

At the age of 16 he moved to the Inter Milan academy where he played for the under-17s and in the Primavera – the under-19 league.

With the U19s Nolan won two league championships and two cups – one of the latter as captain.

Back to Spain

After time on loan with Arezzo (then in Serie C) and Giana Erminio in Italy he moved to Getafe where he starred for their B team.

The latter spell of his time in Italy was dogged by injury, as it was when he was on the fringes of the Getafe first team.

He left Getafe in last year and was picked up by Northampton earlier this year.

Nolan becomes Murray’s fifth summer signing after Kieran Ngwenya was added earlier on Thursday.