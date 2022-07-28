Raith Rovers add former Inter Milan academy and Getafe defender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football

Raith Rovers add former Inter Milan academy and Getafe defender

By Craig Cairns
July 28 2022, 9.00pm Updated: July 28 2022, 9.10pm
Raith Rovers new boy Ryan Nolan.
Raith Rovers have signed Northampton defender Ryan Nolan on a permanent deal.

The central defender joined the Cobblers at the end of February and was loaned out to Kidderminster Harriers where he made just one appearance.

He was initially deemed “one for the future” but has since been deemed surplus to requirements at the Sixfields Stadium.

Born on the Atlantic coast of Ireland, Nolan moved to Spain at the age of eight with his parents and grew up playing for his local side Torre-Pacheco.

At the age of 16 he moved to the Inter Milan academy where he played for the under-17s and in the Primavera – the under-19 league.

With the U19s Nolan won two league championships and two cups – one of the latter as captain.

Back to Spain

After time on loan with Arezzo (then in Serie C) and Giana Erminio in Italy he moved to Getafe where he starred for their B team.

The latter spell of his time in Italy was dogged by injury, as it was when he was on the fringes of the Getafe first team.

He left Getafe in last year and was picked up by Northampton earlier this year.

Nolan becomes Murray’s fifth summer signing after Kieran Ngwenya was added earlier on Thursday.

