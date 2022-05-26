Dundee United forge ‘landmark’ link with women’s team ahead of historic SWPL campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have confirmed that their women’s team will officially come under the umbrella of the football club ahead of next season.

United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife’s women’s teams were all named among the 20 members of the new Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) set-up on Wednesday.

The league body will be administered by the SPFL following a major shake-up, with the Tangerines participating in the top-flight for the first time in their history.

Graeme Hart’s side roared to the SWPL2 tile last season, with their final home match of the campaign taking place in front of 726 spectators at Tannadice.

Dundee United WFC had been run by the Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT) since its inception in 2015.

Sporting director Tony Asghar told United’s official website: “This is a landmark moment for the Women’s team as they look forward to their debut season in the SWPL1.

“We are immensely grateful to DUCT for the work they have done in the success of the Women’s team to date.”

Hart will remain as head coach, while the team will play its matches at the recently refurbished Gussie Park.

DUCT will continue to be vital to United WFC through their girls academy, which will provide a pathway to the first-team.