Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United forge ‘landmark’ link with women’s team ahead of historic SWPL campaign

By Alan Temple
May 26 2022, 12.22pm Updated: May 26 2022, 1.32pm
Title-winners: United
Dundee United have confirmed that their women’s team will officially come under the umbrella of the football club ahead of next season.

United, St Johnstone, Montrose and East Fife’s women’s teams were all named among the 20 members of the new Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL) set-up on Wednesday.

The league body will be administered by the SPFL following a major shake-up, with the Tangerines participating in the top-flight for the first time in their history.

Graeme Hart’s side roared to the SWPL2 tile last season, with their final home match of the campaign taking place in front of 726 spectators at Tannadice.

A bumper crowd watched United WFC lift the SWPL2 trophy.

Dundee United WFC had been run by the Dundee United Community Trust (DUCT) since its inception in 2015.

Sporting director Tony Asghar told United’s official website: “This is a landmark moment for the Women’s team as they look forward to their debut season in the SWPL1.

“We are immensely grateful to DUCT for the work they have done in the success of the Women’s team to date.”

Hart will remain as head coach, while the team will play its matches at the recently refurbished Gussie Park.

DUCT will continue to be vital to United WFC through their girls academy, which will provide a pathway to the first-team.

In pictures: Colour, confetti and champagne as Dundee United WFC lift SWPL2 trophy in front of record crowd

